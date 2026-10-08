Free Narcan Vending Machine at Copper Mountain College Restocked Twice in First Week

A vending machine offering free naloxone, pregnancy tests and hygiene supplies at Copper Mountain College was refilled twice within its first week, giving students and Morongo Basin residents a new way to obtain health essentials without paying or providing personal information.

Launched Sept. 29 by Reach Out and the college, the Community Helping Hub combines overdose prevention with access to everyday necessities in a rural region where transportation and limited resources can make getting those items difficult, organizers said.

Chelsi Chastain, the college’s student life and wellness coordinator, said staff had replenished the machine twice since the launch, helping them “meet the needs of students in real time.”

Alongside naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, the machine offers condoms, deodorant, body wipes, soap, pregnancy tests, toothpaste and toothbrushes, Chastain said.

The project brings together two efforts: Reach Out’s work to expand overdose prevention resources and a student’s push to make hygiene and wellness supplies more accessible on campus.

Chastain credited Mariam Hussain, who served as the college’s student trustee, with advocating for greater access to those supplies about 2 1/2 years ago. Conversations with Reach Out connected that idea with a grant opportunity to provide naloxone and hygiene products through a single machine.

“We always like for projects on the campus to come from the students, and so that really propelled that forward,” said Carrie Kish, a program manager for community health and policy at Reach Out.

The machine uses a touchscreen similar to a phone or tablet. Users select an item, add it to a cart and check out at no cost, Kish said.

“For this particular vending machine, there’s no obligation to input any type of personal data,” she said. “So it’s anonymous in that sense.”

The products are not visible from outside the machine; users see the available items when they begin navigating the screen. Organizers said that design is intended to protect privacy and reduce the stigma that can discourage people from seeking naloxone or other health supplies.

The Community Helping Hub’s touchscreen allows users to select free naloxone, pregnancy tests and hygiene supplies without providing personal information.



Chastain said the library draws substantial student traffic, making it a familiar setting for accessing the machine. The option also allows students to obtain sensitive items without asking an employee.

“Students may get something from the vending machine that they may not want to ask a staff member for,” she said.

For some students, the challenge extends beyond feeling comfortable requesting a product. Chastain said rural campuses face barriers involving both access and availability, particularly for students who rely on buses or have not had the opportunity to buy a vehicle or learn to drive.

A trip to a convenience store is not always a simple bus ride, she said. With the campus bookstore now operating entirely online, Chastain said access to hygiene supplies on campus is especially important.

She described those resources as part of supporting students’ success inside and outside the classroom, alongside information that helps them protect themselves and others.

“Rural communities face real barriers to accessing prevention resources. This vending machine is part of our commitment to put naloxone and everyday essentials in a place people already visit, at no cost and without having to ask,” Reach Out director Daniel Castillo said in a written statement.

Reach Out’s Yucca Valley office serves the Morongo Basin, including Morongo Valley, Landers, Pioneertown and Wonder Valley. Kish said the college’s central location, adult education classes and community events made it a practical place to reach students and other residents.

“Resources are a little bit slimmer in our area, being rural,” Kish said.

She said making naloxone readily available also helps normalize keeping it on hand, much like other first-aid supplies. The medication is also sold under the brand name Narcan.

“It’s not something that’s just for a certain class or population of people,” Kish said. “An opioid overdose can happen to anyone.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, naloxone can reverse overdoses involving opioids, including fentanyl, heroin and prescription pain medications. An opioid overdose can slow or stop breathing. The agency advises giving naloxone if available, calling 911 and staying with the person until emergency assistance arrives.

Kish said access to the medication is especially important in rural areas, where emergency responders may take longer to reach someone.

The project grew from discussions that began about three years ago within the Morongo Basin Community Coalition, a substance use prevention group hosted by Reach Out. Its members include medical and educational organizations, residents, political representatives and military participants.

Kish said the coalition examined underlying community conditions that influence health and substance use. Those discussions also led to a monthly shower and resource fair. The coalition’s other work includes assessing risks in retail shops and public spaces and supporting youth prevention programs.

The machine builds on an existing partnership between Reach Out and Copper Mountain College, which already offer monthly overdose prevention education on campus.

Funding comes from the California Opioid Prevention Network, the Morongo Basin Community Coalition and Copper Mountain College Student Life, according to the project announcement.

Kish estimated the machine cost about $10,000, excluding shipping and other expenses. Software costs are approximately $600 annually, she said. The system allows staff to monitor inventory, while the software fee provides access to technical assistance and servicing.

The partners celebrated the launch with Sober in the Sun, a free, substance-free gathering outside the college library. The hub is intended as an ongoing resource for students and community members at the campus, 6162 Rotary Way.

“A big focus here at Copper Mountain College is helping each individual student succeed,” Chastain said.

Copper Mountain College and Reach Out staff gather beside the new vending machine, which builds on their partnership providing monthly overdose prevention education on campus.



