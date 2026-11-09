National Orange Show’s Nov. 12 Wine & Food Fall Affair Supports Charities With Tastings, Jazz

The National Orange Show Foundation will bring wine tastings, food and live jazz to San Bernardino on Nov. 12 as its Wine & Food Fall Affair raises money for charities serving Inland Empire families, veterans and other residents.

The fundraiser runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. inside the Orange Pavilion at the National Orange Show Event Center, 689 S. E St. Guests will sample wines from the Pacific Rim Wine Competition, enjoy food samples and hear Arte Hernandez and the Jazz Junkies perform.

General admission is $55 in advance, with individual VIP tickets available for $80. Attendees must be 21 or older and present identification. Tickets and event details are available at nosevents.com/wine-food-fall-affair/.

The evening gives guests a chance to discover unfamiliar wines while supporting local organizations, said Leslie Bischoff, the National Orange Show’s director of public relations.

“For the price of a ticket, you get to support the community, you get great food, and you get to try wines that you normally probably wouldn’t,” Bischoff said.

The foundation supports organizations serving families, veterans, domestic violence survivors and other residents needing assistance. Bischoff identified beneficiaries including Option House, a domestic violence shelter, Mary’s Mercy Center and the Salvation Army, with charitable work extending into communities such as Colton and Redlands.

“We just found it was very important to be a good neighbor and to give back,” she said.

The wine selection comes from the Pacific Rim Wine Competition, established in 1985 at the National Orange Show, giving attendees access to wines evaluated by industry professionals.

Wines from the Pacific Rim Wine Competition will be featured at the National Orange Show’s Nov. 12 Wine & Food Fall Affair, benefiting Inland Empire charities.

The competition uses a two-day blind tasting, with judges representing different parts of the wine industry evaluating entries and awarding medals. Bischoff said entries have included wines from Temecula and Canada, among other places, bringing a range of producers and styles into the competition.

At the fall event, that variety gives guests an opportunity to explore beyond their usual preferences. Bischoff described selections ranging from sweeter reds to fruit and dessert wines, including flavors that may surprise people who typically reach for the same type of wine. For attendees, the tasting provides a chance to compare styles and find new favorites before deciding what they might later purchase at a store.

For wineries, the connection also offers visibility. Bischoff said competition winners receive medals and marketing opportunities, including billboard advertising through a relationship with Lamar. The fall gathering introduces their wines to guests in a setting built around sampling and conversation.

General admission includes wine tasting, food samples, a wine glass and a plate with a wine holder. Seating is first-come, first-served. Individual VIP tickets include a guaranteed seat in the VIP section, lounge access and a separate wine tasting area with dedicated wine stewards. Individual VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

Organizers recommend California casual attire for the evening.

For tickets, click here.

Attendees share a toast during a previous Wine & Food Fall Affair, an evening of wine tasting, food and live music at the National Orange Show.

