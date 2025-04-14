Fontana Unified Board Members Named 2025 Women of Distinction by Assemblymember Ramos

Fontana Unified School District Board of Education Vice President Danielle Holley and Board Member Mary Sandoval have been named 2025 Women of Distinction by Assemblymember James Ramos in recognition of their leadership in education and service to the Fontana community.

Each year, Assemblymember Ramos presents Women of Distinction awards to celebrate those women in Assembly District 45 whose dedication to service, excellence, and leadership have had a profound impact on their communities. Thirteen women earned recognition this year, including Holley and Sandoval.

“Danielle Holley and Mary Sandoval are exemplary leaders who champion the importance of public education and have created positive change in Fontana through their advocacy,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “Their tireless efforts to serve students, families, and the community make them truly deserving of this honor.”

Holley, who represents Trustee Area 4, is a lifelong resident of Fontana, a Fontana High School graduate, and the Executive Director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. Through her various leadership positions, she strives to enhance academic opportunities, foster educational growth, and advocate for the success of students, families, and small businesses in Fontana.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized with this award,” Holley said. “I am proud to call Fontana home, and I am honored to serve this incredible community. This recognition reinforces my commitment to continuing the work of strengthening our local businesses, schools, and families.”

Sandoval has more than 60 years of residency in Fontana and has been a dedicated member of the Fontana Unified Board of Education since 2014, representing Trustee Area 5. As a Board member, she is committed to ensuring all students are academically prepared for their future, all District employees have the tools they need to succeed, and streamlining the process for special needs students to receive services.

“This recognition is a true honor and a reflection of the incredible work we do as a District to serve our students, families, and staff,” Sandoval said. “It has been inspiring to see how far Fontana Unified has come over the years, and I look forward to continuing this important work for our community.”