San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Donates $3 Million to CSUSM’s California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is pleased to announce an endowment gift of $3 million to the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center (CICSC) at California State University San Marcos.

San Manuel has been a long-time supporter of CSUSM contributing nearly $1 million when the Center opened its doors in 2011. Since then, the CICSC has become a home away from home for American Indian students and their higher education pursuits. The CICSC also champions groundbreaking research, publications, and events to empower Native voices and inform public policy.

This additional funding enables the CICSC to expand cultural preservation programs, strengthen student success, foster community engagement, and support operational excellence.

“This transformative gift from San Manuel, combined with the exceptional work of our American Indian Studies Department and the CICSC, positions CSUSM to better serve Native American students,” said CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt. “We’re committed to building a comprehensive program that promotes both academic rigor and cultural empowerment. Together with our Tribal partners, we aim to set new standards for Native American student achievement in higher education.”

San Manuel’s gift builds on its partnership with CSUSM and demonstrates a commitment to strengthening tribal sovereignty through education. The investment will empower Native American students to become leaders, scholars, and researchers shaping the future of California tribal communities.

“This endowment represents more than funding — it’s an investment in the preservation and advancement of Indigenous knowledge, leadership, and sovereignty,” said Dr. Joely Proudfit, Director of the CICSC. “With these resources, we can amplify Native voices, deepen our research initiatives, and create even more powerful opportunities for our students to engage with Tribal nations while pursuing academic excellence.”

“The CICSC helps to enhance the educational experience of students within the CICSC community,” said Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Through advocacy, research, leadership and systemic change, the CICSC fosters an environment where Native culture, tribal sovereignty, and progress can flourish.”

San Manuel’s $3 million gift, amplified by an additional $1 million match contribution from the Epstein Family Foundation, reflects a shared commitment to empowering the Indigenous community at CSUSM and supporting the CICSC.

For more information about the CICSC, visit csusm.edu/cicsc , contact Joely Proudfit, Ph.D., Center Director at jproudfi@csusm.edu , or call 760.750.3535.