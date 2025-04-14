Time for Change Foundation Honors Taraji P. Henson, Jon Pardi, and Chiara Tilesi at Sold-Out Gala Celebrating Economic Justice

The lights dimmed, the music swelled, and for one unforgettable night, every seat at Time for Change Foundation’s 23rd Annual Awards Gala became a front row to hope, resilience, and unstoppable impact.

Held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Ontario, CA, the sold-out gala welcomed a powerhouse audience of civic leaders, advocates, and supporters for an unforgettable evening themed “Unwavering: Igniting Change, Inspiring Hope.” Attendees were deeply moved by the stories of transformation and the honorees who embody the relentless spirit of change in our communities.

Among this year’s esteemed honorees were Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, Grammy-nominated country star Jon Pardi, and Academy Award-nominated producer Chiara Tilesi, alongside a lineup of dedicated changemakers working across philanthropy, the arts, housing, education, and economic justice.

The 2024 honorees included:

• Richard Jeske – Nancy Verner Angel Award

• Ginger Ontiveros – Unsung Hero

• Jon Pardi – Humanitarian Award

• Chiara Tilesi – Women’s Global icon Award

• Lifting as We Climb – Ramos Family Spirit of Compassion Award

• Charisse Bremond Weaver & George Weaver – Dynamic Duo

• Taraji P. Henson – Philanthropist of the Year Award

• Michelle Decker – Community Champion Award

Each honoree was celebrated for their unwavering dedication to creating lasting change— whether through mental health advocacy, music, global storytelling, philanthropy, or grassroots organizing. Their stories inspired standing ovations and left guests motivated to be part of the movement.

“This wasn’t just an awards show—it was a powerful reminder of what happens when passion meets purpose,” said Executive Director, Vanessa Perez. “These honorees are shaping a better future, not just for themselves, but for entire communities.”

Proceeds from the gala will help fund Time for Change Foundation’s work in providing housing, supportive services, and opportunities for economic development. By strengthening the foundation of housing and economic empowerment, TFCF ensures that individuals and families overcoming homelessness and crisis have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and achieve long-term success. Together, we are building a brighter future. Get involved and be part of the change at www.timeforchangefoundation.org.