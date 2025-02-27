Former Mayor John Valdivia Refutes Corruption Claims Tied to Councilman Theodore Sanchez Recall, Doesn’t Rule Out Mayoral Run

Former San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia is firing back at allegations made by recall organizer Arthur Anderson, calling claims that he accepted cash donations while in office “completely false” and “bogus.”

Anderson, executive director of The People of San Bernardino, accused Valdivia of unethical fundraising practices during his tenure, linking him to ongoing recall efforts against Ward 1 Councilmember Theodore Sanchez. Valdivia, however, insists the accusations are baseless and warns they could have legal consequences.

“That is completely false and bogus,” Valdivia said. “I’ve never even had a cup of coffee with him. I don’t know him. For him to make these false claims is open to libel, which I might explore.”

While rejecting Anderson’s claims, Valdivia questioned why his name was being pulled into the controversy surrounding Sanchez’s potential removal from office.

“The real issue is Ted Sanchez,” Valdivia said. “If [Anderson] has a bone to pick with Ted Sanchez, it shouldn’t be about Valdivia or [Councilman Fred] Shorett. This is a Ted issue, and Ted will face this giant in his district. To drag current or former elected officials into it is foul.”

Public Affairs Work Since Leaving Office

Since leaving office in 2022, Valdivia has built a consulting practice, AAdvantage Communications, specializing in public affairs, public policy, land use, and government relations. His firm serves clients in California and beyond, including major projects in Atlanta, the cities of Pueblo and Tucson, and counties such as Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin.

“Eleven years of experience in politics has afforded me the bandwidth to explore new opportunities,” Valdivia said. “I’ve visited county supervisors and elected officials about the energy crisis in our state. I’ve enjoyed my two years out of office.”

Valdivia emphasized that he remains highly regarded in the development sector for his role in bringing large-scale projects to San Bernardino.

“They know that Mayor Valdivia got Amazon Prime/Air brought to the city during my tenure and seven hotels developed near Hospitality Lane in seven years,” he said. “The development world respects my leadership.”

Addressing Ties to Sanchez

Valdivia acknowledged that he mentored Sanchez early in his political career but pushed back against claims that he orchestrated his rise in local government.

“We all have friends and associates,” Valdivia said. “Yeah, okay, I showed him the ropes—the good ropes. Making calls back to constituents, being responsive to the community, and bringing developers into the city. I hoped that this helped him become a good councilman.”

“I shared my experience as a councilman and the philosophy of local government,” he said. “I told them, ‘Campaigning is over. Now you have to govern, make good decisions, abate graffiti, work with the city manager, tour the parks and senior centers. You have to roll up your sleeves and perform.’”

Valdivia: “I’m Not Saying I’m Not Running Again”

When asked about the recall effort against Sanchez, Valdivia said he is still weighing his stance.

“I haven’t made up my mind,” he said. “I have a friendly relationship with all council members. I don’t like conflict—I like to provide solutions. I’ve talked to Sanchez in the past week, and I want to hear him out.”

However, in a statement that could shake up San Bernardino’s political landscape, Valdivia did not rule out another run for mayor.

“I’m not saying I’m not running again,” Valdivia said. “This city needs representation and a mayor who will drive development. San Bernardino deserves a fighting mayor.”

Valdivia criticized Mayor Helen Tran’s leadership, claiming that he handed over a lot to her administration, but believes it has not led to significant progress.

Valdivia, who served as a councilman for six years before winning the mayor’s seat in 2018, recalled his own experience facing a recall attempt in 2014 due to allegations of misconduct and misuse of public funds.”

“I said, ‘Bring it on,’ and we fought it. I won,” he said. “I spent $80,000 extra, and these outside community members wanted me out. But overwhelmingly, my constituents in the Third Ward brought me back to City Hall.”

While Valdivia has yet to make a formal decision on a mayoral run, his remarks suggest he is keeping his options open.