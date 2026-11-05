The Baker’s Drive Thru You Remember: Familiar Recipes Through the Eyes of Two Longtime Employees

After 40 years at Baker’s Drive Thru, Tina Cardoza still sometimes finishes a day working in the restaurants, goes home and decides to return for dinner.

Her favorite is a tostada. Her husband, whom she met through Baker’s and who has worked for the company for 35 years, is often ready for another visit, too.

“In the end, it comes down to what we like,” Cardoza said.

For general manager Kristina Betancourt, the order is usually a bean and cheese burrito. Her children prefer burgers. Her husband likes tacos. She met him while working at Baker’s in high school.

Between them, Cardoza and Betancourt have spent 67 years with the Inland Empire restaurant chain. What began as a second job for one and a way to finance a school trip for the other became careers woven into their families’ lives.

Their experience also offers a firsthand connection to the food customers remember: seasoned ground beef, slow-cooked beans and hand-scooped shakes they have prepared for decades and still order themselves.

“We’ve added new items, but we still have the core,” said Cardoza, a district manager.

Cardoza said the ground beef seasonings and the red and green sauces remain the same as when she started. Employees cook ground beef with diced onions and Baker’s seasoning in batches throughout the day.

Pinto beans cook in large stockpots for about four hours, with additional batches prepared for later meals. Hamburger patties arrive fresh, rather than frozen, she said.

The shakes begin with ice cream scooped by hand. For a strawberry shake, Cardoza described blending vanilla ice cream with whole milk and sliced strawberries.

Betancourt said many of the recipes remain the same, including favorites she and her family continue to enjoy.

One of her examples connects directly to the founder: the taco burger, with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato on a bun. She remembers it as Neal Baker’s favorite and said his daughter still orders it at the Redlands restaurant.

An original taco at Baker’s downtown Redlands restaurant features seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato, with beef seasonings that district manager Tina Cardoza says have remained the same throughout her 40 years with the company.



Neal T. Baker opened his first hamburger stand on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino in 1952. By 1955, he had introduced the Twin Kitchen concept, offering American and Mexican entrees. Today, Baker’s lists 38 locations across the Inland Empire.

For Cardoza, the founder’s legacy is also personal.

She grew up visiting Baker’s in Highland. When she later returned to the area with three young children, she needed extra income and a second job that fit around her daytime work. A restaurant open until 2 a.m. made that possible.

She expected to stay just long enough to catch up on bills.

About six months later, she was approached about becoming a crew leader. Accepting meant making herself available beyond evening shifts and leaving her daytime job.

“I had to take a leap of faith,” Cardoza said.

She advanced to assistant manager, helped open a Redlands restaurant on Colton Avenue and became a general manager before moving into district management.

Early visits from Neal Baker helped persuade her to stay. She remembers him thanking employees and asking about their families.

“He loved that his business allowed other families to take care of their families,” Cardoza said.

Cardoza said that appreciation is reflected in the experience and loyalty of the Baker’s team. Some employees have stayed for more than 20 years, including team members who are happy to continue in their restaurant roles without pursuing management.

“Mr. Baker’s gone, but Mr. Baker’s legacy is still here and we’re all part of it,” she said.

She also learned that helping someone else advance could create opportunities for both of them. Training an assistant manager to take over her responsibilities in Beaumont helped make her own move into district management possible, she said.

Betancourt credits Cardoza with much of her professional growth.

Her own Baker’s story began at 16, between her junior and senior years at San Gorgonio High School. She wanted to visit New York and Boston with her school, and her parents agreed she could work to pay for it.

District manager Tina Cardoza readies a takeout bag at Baker’s Drive Thru in Highland, continuing a 40-year career that began as a second job to help support her three young children.

A double cheeseburger at Baker’s Drive Thru in downtown Redlands carries on a tradition that began when Neal T. Baker opened his first hamburger stand in 1952.

General manager Kristina Betancourt prepares beverages at Baker’s Drive Thru in Highland, continuing a 27-year career that began at age 16 with a goal of paying for a school trip to New York and Boston.

Baker’s was the first employer to call her back. She started July 7, 1999.

Although she was a drum major accustomed to school responsibilities, learning her first job felt intimidating. She became a crew leader around 18 and a general manager around 22. Today, 27 years after she started, she manages restaurants in Highland and Redlands.

Along the way, she began dating her future husband, a fellow teenage employee, and built a career while raising a family.

Now she helps young employees through some of the same uncertainties she once faced, watching them gain confidence, learn patience and become comfortable interacting with customers.

Former employees return years later to thank her for lessons in responsibility and teamwork. Cardoza remembers reminding Betancourt, who once considered teaching, that she was already doing it.

“You don’t really realize the impact that you have,” Betancourt said. “I’ve had hundreds of employees, so you never really put together the impact that you have on people.”

As of November 3, 2026, Baker’s is recruiting crew leaders at its restaurants in Yucaipa, the High Desert and Riverside. Applicants can visit the company’s website to explore openings and apply.

Betancourt also points customers toward Baker’s budget meals, with options under $10. Customers can check their location’s menu for current selections and availability.

Taco Tuesday offers another opportunity to order familiar favorites at promotional prices, while Twin Kitchen Rewards lets customers earn points toward free food and access exclusive offers.

For Betancourt, a familiar order often comes with a familiar face. She said she and her team recognize some regulars’ cars before they reach the window and already know what they want. She has also worked alongside parents whose children joined the staff as teenagers.

In Cardoza’s family, that connection follows her children beyond the Inland Empire. Now adults living in Arizona, they request Baker’s burritos and sauces when she visits. When they come home, she said, the Beaumont restaurant is a familiar first stop.

Cardoza understands why. Even after a workday in the restaurants, she and her husband still sometimes find themselves settling on the same dinner plan.

“Yeah, let’s go get a tostada.”