Free music and theatrical shows all summer long at the Redlands Bowl￼

Are you a fan of the Little Mermaid? Or say Johnny Cash? Mariachis?

If so, this summer you have the opportunity to see those shows live and in-person, for FREE at the Redlands Bowl. The beautiful outdoor theater is located under the stars in Downtown Redlands and only a 12 minute drive from San Bernardino, 13 minutes from Colton, and about 18 minutes from Rialto.

All programs start at 8 PM, no admission is charged, seating is first come, first served, and each show lasts approximately one hour and 15 minutes. The 99th season kicks off on Friday, June 24th with “Swing This” An Evening with Debby Boone.

The season opener is followed by a live show every Tuesday and Friday.

For the complete season schedule, visit redlandsbowl.org.