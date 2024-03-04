Grand Terrace Students Get Sneak Peek at Condor Energy Storage Project

Dozens of students from Grand Terrace High School in California got a rare look inside Arevon’s 200 megawatt (MW)/800 MWh Condor Energy Storage Project during a field trip to learn how battery energy storage systems work. The opportunity to tour the facility came by invitation from the builder, Rosendin Renewable Energy Group (RREG), a California company and one of the largest Renewable Energy General Contractors in the U.S.

Rosendin Project Manager Ray Nelson worked with Grand Terrace H.S. Engineering Pathway Lead Matthew Johnson to coordinate the Feb. 2 site tour for 35 students. Rosendin builders explained how the facility was built to use Tesla Megapack battery units to store energy and discharge it into the electric grid when demand is at its peak. Students toured the new main power transformer, substation control, and overhead interconnection tower that is designed to transfer energy to and from the Southern California Edison Highgrove Substation.

The Condor Energy Storage Project, which is still under construction and slated to be operational in Q2 2024, was designed to directly benefit the local community, while helping address the region’s energy challenges. The facility is located near the former Highgrove Steam Plant site, which used steam to power large turbines that drove electric generators from 1952 to 2001. Rosendin hired local electrical workers from IBEW Local #477 to build the facility and community members will soon notice beautification and improvements to the surrounding streetscapes.

Rosendin has been building quality projects since 1919 throughout California and the nation. Their portfolio includes commercial and utility-grade solar farms, as well as hospitals, schools, universities, and government facilities. Notable projects include Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.

About Rosendin:

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical

contractors in the United States, employing over 7,500 people, with average annual revenues of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone can reach their full potential by building a diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive culture. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com.