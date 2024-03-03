The City of San Bernardino has announced that Andrea E. Russell has joined its leadership team as its new Human Resources and Risk Management Director.

“Andrea Russell has demonstrated her diverse and distinguished human resources experience in her time with the City,” said City Manager Charles Montoya. “Her background in recruitment will play an important role as San Bernardino continues to strategically hire additional staff.”

Russell joined San Bernardino in June 2023 as a Supervising Human Resources Analyst and has been serving as the Interim Human Resources and Risk Management Director since January. Prior to joining the City, Russell was a Human Resources Advisor to multiple public sector agencies in the areas of recruitment and candidate selection, applicant tracking systems administration, and employee classification and compensation.

“I am honored to serve the City of San Bernardino as Director of Human Resources and Risk Management,” said Russell. “This is an exciting time for the City, and I look forward to contributing to its success.”

Prior to consulting, Russell spent over 20 years in human resources for local government agencies, including with the County of San Bernardino and cities of Covina, Riverside, and Henderson (Nevada). While at the County, she led their classification and compensation process; overhauled the recruitment processes from requisition to hire; implemented innovative off-site hiring events; and worked with union representatives.

Russell holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nevada State University, and a master’s degree in human resources management from Capella University.

The Human Resources and Risk Management Director is responsible for the planning, organization, direction, implementation of San Bernardino’s City-wide human resources and risk management programs. This includes recruitment, employment, classification, compensation, employee relations, training and development, performance evaluation, benefits, and workers’ compensation for the City’s 879 employees.

Russell replaces Suzie Soren, who was promoted to Deputy City Manager in January.