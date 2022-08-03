Grant Elementary School teacher Angela Keierleber honored as Extraordinary Educator

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) and Grant Elementary School celebrate 3rd grade teacher Angela Keierleber for being honored by i-Ready as an Extraordinary Educator.

Truly, this feat is no surprise for Keierleber as she has been with the district for over 25 years and has devoted much of her time to helping prepare students for long-term success.

“When I was in elementary school, my family moved a lot, and I attended around 11 elementary schools. During that time, school was where I felt most comfortable and happy. So as I grew up, I wanted to pay it forward and provide students with the same experience I had,” said Keierleber.

She has provided her students with an extraordinary experience via Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready, an intuitive program that consists of instructional resources and connects teachers with actionable, intuitive data so they know what to focus on with each student.

“The i-Ready software is great because it runs diagnostics three times per school year on each student, which provides me with actionable data that I can use to understand how they’re performing in math and reading,” continued Keierleber.

Essentially, the data gathered from i-Ready provides the teacher insight and the opportunity to conduct grouping, where the teacher knows exactly what students are struggling with – that way, she can spend more time on lessons with those that need the additional help.

“As a teacher, it’s important to me to keep up with innovation and the current technology. Tech is so important and will continue to become even more prevalent in the classroom and the workplace for years to come. Remaining a lifelong learner and implementing technology into the classroom is my way of staying relevant and keeping it fresh for every student that walks through my door,” Keierleber said.

The Cal State East Bay and Capella University alumni said she encourages parents in CJUSD and its surrounding communities to engage with their child’s teacher.

“A majority of teachers work in education because they truly have the best interest of the students, and we teachers are happy to hear from parents. However, it’s important to ask questions and know what your students are learning in the classroom,” concluded Keierleber.

