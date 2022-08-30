High school graduates jumpstart their careers

Recently, 23 high school graduates from various regions throughout San Bernardino County were honored at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center for completing the Community Health Worker Jumpstart Summer Training Program.

“I applaud these young adults who chose to continue their education in the summer weeks and fuel their passion for helping others in the community,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Through collaboration with our dedicated partners, this program connected aspiring healthcare workers with the professional skills and competencies needed for their future careers.”

The Community Health Worker Training Program is one of three jumpstart programs San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) Alliance for Education and San Bernardino County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) have piloted this summer with recent high school graduates.

“Overall, being in this training program opened up my mindset of a world of possibilities I can do. I have the power not only to help my community but other communities as well,” said student Liyah Belvins. “It sparked more of an initiative to change, and to just help people.”

The four-week intensive training program provides students with industry-specific skills, certifications and employer networking to prepare them for the healthcare industry.

El Sol Neighborhood Center provided training to students with several industry and community partners facilitating and supporting the free classes, which took place from June 20 to July 15.

Healthcare partners had the chance to engage in lunchtime collaboration, provide real-world work experience and interview students. The program connected talented students with access to regional employers who are looking to build their future workforce.

Selected students submitted applications to participate in the program, and after completing the training they received a $500 stipend and certificate of completion.

SBCSS Alliance for Education and San Bernardino County ROP piloted two other jumpstart training programs this summer for drone operation and advanced manufacturing.

From June 20 to July 15, eight students participated in the Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing Certification and Training program at the Technical Employment Training, Inc. building in San Bernardino.

All eight students received a Robotics Operator Certification from Yaskawa and a Vision Sensors Certification from Cognex. Three of the students received the Gene HAAS Foundation Scholarship, which provided them full tuition to a 630-hour Introduction to Manufacturing Course.

Throughout the months of June, July and August, 14 students graduated the Drone Pilot Certification and Training program.

This jumpstart program was created in partnership with the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Center at San Bernardino International Airport.

Students completed three levels of courses, from obtaining their drone pilot license to flight line training. Ten of the 14 students passed their FAA Part 107 exams and are now certified drone pilots.