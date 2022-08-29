Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu.

Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, City of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia and his family; Council persons Fred Shorett, Damon Alexander, and Sandra Ibarra. Also attending were former Mayor Judith Valles, former City Attorney James Penman, and former Human Resources Director Helen Tran.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) had a booth where Lieutenant Eric Fyvie was able to talk to several of the local residents. The SBPD Mounted Unit were present with four officers on horseback. All the guests were treated to a free meal. The kids were able to enjoy a face painting booth and an exciting pinata event.

Michael Winn is also the resident PGA Golf Professional and is experienced at operating golf courses. Michael said that his intents are to make the ACC public, hold tournaments, increase membership, and to renovate the venue to its former pristine days. Fariel Winn manages the day-to-day operations of the golf course.

The ACC is an 18-holegolf course that first opened in 1921. According to the golfcalifornia.com website, the ACC was designed by Clark Glasson, Robert Muir Graves, and William P. Bell. The ACC measures 6619 yards from the longest tees and has a slope rating of 132 and a 72.6 USGA rating. The course features three sets of tees for different skill levels.

In the SBACC “Announcements and Tid Bits” newsletter, President & CEO Judi Penman wrote: As most entrepreneurs, the ideas of ‘What Can Be” are numerous and traveling in many directions. This is what’s happening. A non-profit has been established in the name of First Tee of the I.E. Proceeds from the 1st Annual Charity Scramble Golf Tournament on August 15th, will be donated to youth sports: District 43 Little League Baseball; Umps Care; Victory Aquatics and First Tee which will help support FREE tennis, swimming and golf clinics every weekend at the Club. These clinics will be open to all youth throughout the city. The new owners’ priorities were to restore the greens which has been accomplished and the pool has been refurbished. The Club House will take time and money, but the BEST is yet to come.