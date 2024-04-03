Historic Harris Building Donated to City of San Bernardino as Severely Dilapidated Homeless Attraction Valued at $4M

The historic Harris Building, a 207,000-square-foot landmark in downtown San Bernardino, has been donated to the city in a move that could herald a new era of revitalization for the area. Valued at $4 million, the building has suffered from years of neglect, leading to its current dilapidated state.

The donation comes from El Corte Inglés, S.A., a Spanish Corporation (ECI), which has owned the building since 1998. “The Harris Building is the last remaining property within our real estate portfolio located in the United States,” stated a representative from ECI. “It is no longer economically viable to continue maintaining the property, given the challenges of vandalism and trespassing due to its vacant status.”

Assistant City Manager Edelia Everland clarified the nature of the transaction, stating, “It’s a private property that we will acquire via a donation. If we dispose of the property through development, then the Surplus Land Act would apply, but this is a donation from the private sector to the city. The city does not have plans at present to tear it down, and it would be a council decision, but staff does not intend on bringing forward a recommendation to demolish.”

Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin raised concerns about any outstanding fees associated with the property, asking, “With this donation, were there any other fees outstanding in acquiring this property? I know they owed the city of San Bernardino some fees, correct?” City staff responded that they were unaware of any owed fees but would investigate further with code enforcement.

Mayor Pro Tem Fred Shorett expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating, “The acquisition of this building is very good. Everyone’s going to be very happy that we’re getting this building. Any discussion up here about problems with it – this is a positive thing to be happening in the city of San Bernardino. Thank you very much, El Corte Inglés in Spain.”

Councilman Alexander highlighted the importance of securing the building, especially given its proximity to the former Carousel Mall, which experienced numerous break-ins. “Are we using private security to secure this building? It’s important as to how we plan on securing the building because now we are responsible for it. I don’t want our unsheltered population to damage our property further,” he said.

Amidst these developments, Ryan Stanly, Creative Director of the neighboring Enterprise Building (located next door to the Harris Building), whose family owns the property, shared insights into the challenges and past aspirations surrounding the Harris Building. “It’s interesting because we were in the process of purchasing the Harris Building and the city didn’t give a parking agreement, so we had to pull out. It’s rather quick that they received it as a donation,” Stanly said.

Inside the building are piles of debris, allegedly moldy walls, broken marble tiles, and stolen copper and metals throughout.

Stanly said the building was appraised at $8 million around 2021/2022, but with homeless breaking in to steal its copper wire, metals, destroying every tiled marble stairway, and mold developing from 30+ fires where sprinklers were discharged and flooded the first floor, the building is now worth $4 million.

Stanly elaborated on what his family hoped to do with the building, stating, “We planned to model it after our building and since it’s much larger, use it as a retail attraction, with local restaurants, a cool hotel, art spaces, and revitalize the rooftop up there.”

Despite the city’s assurance that the building will not be demolished, Stanly remains cautious. “I don’t think the city will tear it down, because they said they wouldn’t, but it has happened many times in history where they change their minds. It’s a more historical building in the area that shouldn’t be torn down and should be restored,” he said.

The Harris Building, located at 300 N E Street, next to the Enterprise Building, has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1905 by the Harris brothers. It became a symbol of quality and service, surviving the Great Depression and continuing to innovate through the decades. However, the closure of Norton Air Force Base and changes in ownership led to its decline, culminating in the merger with Gottschalks in 1998 and the eventual closure of the flagship store in 1999.

Today, the city plans to secure the building with the help of public works and the police department, ensuring it does not become a target for vandalism or a haven for the unsheltered population. The donation of the Harris Building is seen as a crucial step in the redevelopment of the downtown area, with the property providing added site control to the Carousel Mall redevelopment site.

Upon approval and acceptance of the donation by the Mayor and City Council, the property will be brought before the Planning Commission to ensure conformity with the city’s General Plan. This donation marks a hopeful chapter in the ongoing efforts to revitalize the heart of San Bernardino, with the historic Harris Building at its center.