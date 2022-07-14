Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley’s TopGolf tournament a hole-in-one



This past weekend, the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) hosted a fundraising event at Topgolf in Ontario. The event featured a tournament for a trophy and certificate, a hole in one contest, as well as raffles and a 50/50. Not only was it a great time because of the Topgolf experience, it was also the perfect way to hang out and raise money for animals in need.

Team Old Guys along with Mary Sheehan who won first place in the tournament out of 34 teams. This group also happens to have attended high school together.

The event started early in the morning, around 9:00 AM. Guests checked in and were given a free raffle ticket and shown to their team bay. Once in their golfing bay, guests were welcomed by Emcee and Hot 103.9 radio host Jeff Pope. After the welcome message, the games began. Each team made up of a six people had 2 hours to play 2 rounds of Topgolf. After every four shots from each person, the highest score out of everyone’s shot was taken and added to the teams score. This was repeated every four shots until the golfing ended. After the scores were added up, the top 3 teams were announced and received their trophies and certificates. Immediately following this, the raffle prizes were drawn. Some prizes included court-side seats to the Ontario Clippers upcoming Opening Night in November, a family fun package with San Diego Zoo tickets , and a three month membership to Too Golf. After that, the 50/50 was up, which the winner ended up turning around and donating the money won back to HSSBV! After all of this, players were allowed to stick around for a bit and take some practice swings before heading out and the event ending.

Overall, the HSSBV Topgolf fundraiser was a great success, raising around 22,000 dollars. Hopefully this is the first of many events at Topgolf, as everyone seemed to have a great time competing and raising money for our furry friends.