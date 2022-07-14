CSUSB professor and glass master Katherine Gray returns to Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’

Get ready to binge another season of Netflix’s hit glassmaking competition show, “Blown Away,” once again featuring Cal State San Bernardino art professor Katherine Gray as the show’s resident evaluator.

“This season, my expectations are higher,” Gray can be seen saying in the season three trailer, which drops on Netflix Friday, July 22.

Although Gray has been through the Blown Away process several times now, with all the amazing talent on the show, she says it’s still always a challenge to decide which contestant to eliminate.

“I never know who the contestants will be until we start filming, and I was surprised to see so many really well-known glass artists,” said Gray, who has not only appeared in each season of Blown Away, but also served as the chief judge in the 2021 Christmas special edition. “This season is ‘stacked,’ as they say. And that means that it never gets any easier to make the hard decisions about who has to go home!”

The highly anticipated return of Blown Away features 10 master artisans who are given an art challenge each episode, with one contestant eliminated each time. While the first season’s contestants were from the United States and Canada, the show has gone global and features glass artists from around the world.

The contestants compete for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of “Best in Glass.” The Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York, an esteemed partner of the series, offers the Blown Away winner a grand prize of an artist’s residency at their museum following the competition.

The third season of Blown Away is once again hosted by Nick Uhas, pop-science YouTuber and former contestant of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and CBS’ reality competition show “Big Brother.”

Visit the Blown Away Netflix webpage to view the trailer for the upcoming season.