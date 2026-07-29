I-10 Ramp Closures, Roadwork to Cause Delays Near Mt. Vernon Avenue in Colton

Motorists should expect lane closures, overnight ramp shutdowns and traffic delays in Colton near Interstate 10 and Mt. Vernon Avenue as construction continues through Friday, July 31.

Crews are conducting drainage, shoring, paving and pile-driving work along the I-10 corridor. Daytime shoring work is taking place behind K-rail barriers along eastbound and westbound I-10 between Ninth Street and Sperry Drive.

Paving will also continue at the eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Intermittent lane closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday on Mt. Vernon Avenue between Valley Boulevard and the eastbound I-10 off-ramp, as well as portions of Valley Boulevard. Traffic control will be in place, and drivers should expect brief delays.

The eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Mt. Vernon Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The ramps will close again from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Detour routes will be posted.

Pile driving will continue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the southeast corner of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Valley Boulevard as crews construct the foundation for a new pump station.

Nearby residents and motorists may experience increased noise, vibration, dust and occasional traffic delays. One eastbound lane of Valley Boulevard may temporarily close near the work area, but at least one lane in each direction will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time and use alternate routes when possible.

Construction is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. For construction information in Spanish, call 877-55-SBCTA.