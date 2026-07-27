Investigators arrested a man and woman in connection with a July 19 Colton shooting that critically injured two men, police said.

Officers with the Colton Police Department responded to a residence in the 1100 block of North Rancho Avenue following reports of a shooting, July 19 around 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Colton Police Department detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Quetzalcoatl Chacon, 26, of San Bernardino. Chacon fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Colton Police Department personnel located Chacon in the 1100 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue July 21 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Chacon was taken into custody without incident and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Colton woman Serina Mota, 27, was subsequently arrested for accessory after the fact, after investigators determined she knowingly assisted Chacon in avoiding arrest following the shooting.

Chacon and Mota were transported to the West Valley Detention Center and booked on their respective charges.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to this case may contact Detective Serene Guillot at (909) 370-5164 or by email at sguillot@coltonca.gov. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or submit information online at wetip.com.