The evening was full of gratitude and embrace as nonprofit leaders, first responders, veterans and small business owners gathered at the Ayala Park community center in Bloomington July 14 as Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes recognized residents whose work has strengthened communities across Senate District 29.

The inaugural Summer Celebration of Service marked the beginning of what many hope will become a tradition to honor exemplars of volunteerism, public service and civic leadership from across the region.

“We call it ‘Summer Celebration of Service’ because service is one of the greatest gifts that we can give one another,” Reyes told attendees. “Communities are built by people . . . they’re built by all of you.”

During her opening remarks, Reyes reflected on growing up in Colton and said the district’s strength comes from neighbors investing in one another rather than seeking recognition. She noted that hundreds of nominations were submitted across multiple award categories before her office selected one honoree from each city represented in the district.

“The best part of this is that they allow us to honor them,” Reyes told Inland Empire Community News (IECN). “When you do it with heart, when you do it with love, it makes all the difference.”

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came when organizers honored World War II veteran Pete Molina, who was recognized as Veteran of the Year and recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Molina was still a student at San Bernardino High School when he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

He served from 1944-46 as Private First Class with the 169th Infantry Regiment, earning multiple medals, including the “Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with One Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal,” according to the program literature. While he was unable to attend, his recognition erupted into sustained applause, an uproar of praise for deeds distant and recent, in peace and strife.

Among the night’s top honors, David Rabindranath, homeless solutions coordinator for the City of Redlands, received Man of the Year. Accepting the recognition, Rabindranath thanked his staff and city leadership, saying the award reflected the broader effort to assist residents experiencing homelessness.

Man of the Year David Rabindranath delivers his acceptance speech alongside Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes at the Ayala Park community center July 14. Photo by Christopher Salazar.

“Man of the Year means a lot for 2026 — recognizing not just my work, but the work we’re doing in Redlands helping the unhoused population,” he said to IECN as generous good-byes echoed from the entryway. “Sometimes you don’t think the work’s being recognized. But at the end of the day, it always is, and we just get to change lives every day.”

Rabindranath, who has worked in homeless services for roughly 12 years, said San Bernardino County has seen declining homelessness during recent point-in-time counts while Redlands has recorded three consecutive years of decreases, though he added that “we haven’t finished the job” and “still have a long way to go, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

The Family Assistance Program was named Nonprofit of the Year. Chief Executive Officer Darryl Evey said the organization serves families affected by domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness, incarceration and other hardships by pairing clients with staff who have lived similar experiences.

“Our programs are focused on how to help people, and the best way to help a person is to have someone that can relate to them,” Evey said before hopping on his red touring motorcycle, adding that many staff members are survivors or formerly incarcerated individuals helping others rebuild their lives.

Evey said the organization’s philosophy is rooted in second chances, arguing that people who have completed their prison sentences deserve an opportunity to become productive members of society.

“We should forgive and give people some grace,” he said. “After they’ve served their time, they deserve an opportunity to succeed . . . they should not have to wear that albatross that prevents them from ever being successful.”

Rialto Police Capt. Mark Adams, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and earned a Medal of Valor in 2006 for protecting an officer from attempted murder, was recognized as an honorable mention for Veteran of the Year. He described the ceremony as “very uplifting” and said he felt humbled to be recognized alongside so many community servants.

“It says a lot for Senator Reyes . . . recognizing the individuals within her community — not just the veterans, but the nonprofit volunteers, the small businesses and those folks that keep this region running,” Adams said. “There were many veterans that have much stronger military records, but it was my privilege to attend the event and be honored, and something I’ll never forget.”

La Cascada, a family-owned Mexican and seafood restaurant serving Fontana for over four decades, was awarded Small Business of the Year. After Javier Alfaro and Dilsa Duarte immigrated to the U.S. from the small town of Guayameo, Guerrero, Mexico, they opened the home-style eatery in 1986. Although Alfaro and Duarte passed in 2024 and 2019, respectively, their children continue to operate the well-known purveyor of home-cooked meals in the original “little blue house” that began the legacy.

As attendees gathered for photos and congratulations beneath an arc of pastel-colored balloons, the ceremony concluded with the same spirit as it commenced: with evergreen counsel and acclaim.

“Because of what you do, someone’s life is better,” Reyes said. “And when one person’s life is better, our entire community is better.”