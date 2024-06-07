IE Burger King Fast Food Workers Struggle Post $20 Wage Hike: Fewer Hours, Higher Stress Revealed

By Nathanael Hernandez, IECN/SBVC Intern

The recent $20 wage increase for fast food workers has led to unexpected challenges, according to employees at a Highland-area Burger King in the Inland Empire. Despite higher pay, workers report tougher conditions and fewer hours, raising questions about the effectiveness of the wage hike.

Joseph, a cashier at Burger King, shared his experience. “The $20 wage bill only made life worse,” he said. Although his hourly pay increased, his working hours were reduced. “I often work alone after 8 p.m., handling both orders and food distribution,” he explained. Before the wage increase, at least two people would be working the front. Now, it’s often just one, making the job more stressful, especially during busy times. Joseph expressed concern for his co-workers, who have no other options but to continue working at Burger King.

A visit to the restaurant highlighted these challenges. An assistant manager was seen managing the front alone, handling a long line of cars, which took around 20 minutes. Stress and understaffing were evident when she mistakenly thought a piece of her headset belonged to a customer, showcasing the pressure she was under. It was barely 9 p.m., and with four more cars behind, it was clear she had a long night ahead.

Victoria, an assistant manager, described feeling “dead inside” due to the increased workload. “The only reason I work here is for my nephews,” she said. Another assistant manager, Mia, expressed regret over the wage raise. “I have to let workers go at specific times, like 8 p.m., even though the work isn’t done,” she explained. Mia noted that despite the wage increase, she earns the same amount of money due to reduced hours.

Natalie, a cook, also described the impact of the wage increase. “I’m more physically tired and stressed,” she said. “Closing every day with less help and a tighter schedule is exhausting.” Natalie works to provide a better future for her child, but the increased pressure and reduced support make it challenging.

The wage increase has led corporations to cut staff, leaving remaining workers to manage increased workloads. While some employees might make more money, the overall strain has left many, including assistant managers, questioning the benefits of the wage hike.

It’s evident based on this sample of insight from fast food workers that the $20hr wage increase has not improved conditions as expected. Instead, it has led to reduced hours, increased workloads, and widespread dissatisfaction among employees.