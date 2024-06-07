San Bernardino County’s homeless population grew by just 1 percent over the past year, a stark contrast to the 26 percent surge in 2022 and 6.6 percent increase in 2021. This slowdown, revealed by the latest Point-in-Time Count (PITC) data, is a sign that the county’s aggressive efforts to combat homelessness are beginning to pay off.

The January 25 PITC data indicated a modest rise in the homeless population, with 42 more individuals reported than last year, bringing the total to 4,237. This slight increase includes a 2.6 percent uptick in unsheltered individuals, with 79 more people living on the streets compared to 2023. However, there was a 3.1 percent decrease in the number of sheltered homeless individuals, signaling potential progress in finding more permanent solutions.

“This data shows a flattening of our homeless numbers, which is a promising sign that we are heading in the right direction,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman. He, along with Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., serves on the County Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee.

Baca Jr. emphasized the county’s commitment to addressing homelessness, highlighting investments in projects like Kern Street and Pacific Village, which provide crucial services such as substance use treatment and recuperative care beds. “The County of San Bernardino is taking significant strides to address this issue head-on,” he said. “These efforts are crucial for improving the health and well-being of our community.”

In a major push last September, Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe initiated the formation of an ad hoc committee under the direction of County Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke. The committee’s mission is to delve into the root causes of homelessness and offer comprehensive policy and strategy recommendations.

Earlier in 2023, the Board of Supervisors allocated $72.7 million towards a Homelessness Spending Plan, with an additional $20 million reserved for filling project gaps. This financial commitment is supplemented by nearly $89 million in grants secured by the County Department of Behavioral Health to establish or expand facilities and beds for the homeless.

The PITC, conducted by over 500 volunteers on January 25, was a collaborative effort involving the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership, the San Bernardino County Office of Homeless Services, and the Institute for Urban Initiatives. Volunteers, including Board of Supervisors members, used Esri’s ArcGIS software platform to conduct the count, enhancing accuracy and efficiency through digital surveys.

This coordinated effort saw participation from 24 cities and towns, 24 law enforcement agencies, and numerous non-profits, faith-based organizations, homeless service providers, and county departments. The digital survey’s ability to capture GPS data of survey locations provided valuable insights for mapping and analysis.

The comprehensive report on the 2024 homeless count, detailing these findings and efforts, is now available online at the San Bernardino County website.

As the county continues to implement and refine its strategies, officials remain cautiously optimistic. The significant slowdown in the growth of the homeless population signals a potentially impactful shift in the ongoing battle to provide stability and shelter for all residents.