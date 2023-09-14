September 18, 2023

IECN’s Manny Sandoval Recognized for Excellence at the 2023 Ethnic Media Awards in Sacramento

3 days ago Manny Sandoval

Manny Sandoval is a 2023 finalist in Ethnic Media Services’ 2023 Ethnic Media Awards for Best Explanatory Reporting.

Inland Empire Community News (IECN) is celebrating a significant achievement as its Co-owner & Publisher, Manny Sandoval, was honored as a finalist for the ‘Best Explanatory Reporting’ category at the 2023 Ethnic Media Awards.

“This feat speaks volumes to IECN’s commitment to balanced reporting and empowering the voices of people from across the Inland Empire. Thank you to Rialto Unified School District for the nomination and Ethnic Media Services for this honor. Congrats to all finalists at the ceremony,” Manny Sandoval expressed with gratitude.

The Ethnic Media Awards, held on August 31, 2023, at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento, brought together ethnic media outlets from across the state. These outlets, which played an indispensable role during the pandemic, came to Sacramento as a united front to engage with decision-makers, communications specialists, and to celebrate the outstanding journalism within the sector.

Sandy Close of Ethnic Media Services (EMS) highlighted the importance of the event and the role of ethnic media, stating, “We met the moment.” The gathering aimed not only to honor the achievements of ethnic media but also to continue the dialogue with state leaders about the growing push for equity in public education campaigns.

The recognition of ethnic media’s vital role, especially during the pandemic, has led to a broader understanding among legislators about the importance of supporting local media that serves immigrants and communities of color.

The nomination of Manny Sandoval and the broader recognition of ethnic media’s contribution underscores the importance of local journalism in fostering community connections, promoting understanding, and ensuring that diverse voices are heard and represented in the broader media landscape.

