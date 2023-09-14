A Great Victory For Bloomington High School’s Baseball Team With A $500,000 Contribution From Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is pleased to present Colton Joint Unified School District a check for $500,000. This funding from the County of San Bernardino will be used to put up safety netting at Bloomington High School’s Baseball Field. This netting will help keep baseballs from accidentally landing in neighbors’ yards.

“We have the opportunity to improve facilities for the district, ensuring not just enhanced sports amenities but also resolving the longstanding challenges faced by our residents,” remarked Supervisor Baca, Jr. “I strongly believe in investing in our kids and our community. It’s about ensuring their safety and amplifying the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.”

In response to this generous contribution, the BHS Bruins baseball team took to Instagram, expressing their gratitude: “Thank you Supervisor Baca for your generosity and continued support of our program. We appreciate you so much for prioritizing the safety of our athletes.”

This significant investment aligns with Supervisor Baca, Jr.’s commitment to enhance community recreational resources while ensuring a safe environment for athletes and the Bloomington community.