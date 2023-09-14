Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Grand Opening in Rialto with Weekend Festivities

Sprouts Farmers Market, a popular health-focused grocery chain, celebrated its grand opening on September 1st with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, Councilmembers Andy Carrizales, and Rafael Trujillo.

The excitement for the new store was palpable, with lines wrapping around the building as eager shoppers awaited their turn to explore the fresh offerings. The opening weekend was not just about shopping; it was a community event. The first 200 customers on both Friday and Saturday were treated to goody bags, each containing a variety of items, including a coveted $10 gift card.

Throughout the weekend, patrons enjoyed an array of free samples, ensuring they got a taste of what Sprouts has to offer. In addition, the store handed out reusable bags, a nod to their commitment to sustainability. Even four-legged family members weren’t left out, with treats available for furry friends.

Located at 1524 S Riverside Ave., the Rialto Sprouts Farmers Market is open seven days a week, from 7 AM to 10 PM, ready to serve the community with fresh, organic, and health-conscious products.

For those who missed the grand opening festivities, the store promises a shopping experience that emphasizes fresh produce, healthy options, and a commitment to community engagement.