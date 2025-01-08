January 9, 2025

Inland Empire Alert: Airbnb.org and 211 LA Team Up to Offer Free Housing for LA Wildfire Evacuees

20 hours ago Manny Sandoval

(AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Inland Empire residents are encouraged to share crucial information with friends, family, and colleagues in Los Angeles who may be affected by the Palisades Fire (west of Los Angeles), the Eaton Fire (north of Pasadena), and the Hurst Fire (in the San Fernando Valley). In a joint effort, Airbnb.org and 211 LA are offering free temporary housing to displaced residents in Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar.

Under the program, individuals who have lost their homes or have been forced to evacuate can fill out 211 LA’s intake form to request assistance. Stays are fully funded by Airbnb.org—a nonprofit founded by Airbnb—and by Airbnb hosts who offer their properties free of charge or at a discount. All service fees are waived, ensuring no additional costs for those in need.

According to a statement from Airbnb.org, the organization has provided more than 1.6 million nights of free emergency housing for over 250,000 people worldwide. In the past, it has responded to disasters such as Hurricanes Helene and Milton, wildfires in San Bernardino, California and Jasper, Canada, floods in Brazil, and the earthquake in Japan’s Noto Peninsula.

How It Works

  • Eligibility: Displaced residents in Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar.
  • Request Aid: Complete 211 LA’s intake form or contact 211 LA directly for immediate housing support.
  • Funding: Costs are covered by Airbnb.org through donations and host contributions.
  • Host or Donate: Those who wish to help can sign up at Airbnb.org to provide free or discounted stays, or make a monetary donation. All hosts receive damage protection and liability insurance with AirCover for every booking.

Additional Resources

Residents can monitor fire progression, road closures, and shelter information with the Watch Duty app, which provides real-time updates on wildfire activity.
Inland Empire Community News encourages everyone in the IE region to share this information with their LA connections who may be facing displacement or uncertainty.

