San Bernardino Youth Symphony Orchestra Performs Inaugural Concert

Video cameras in the hands of more than 400 proud relatives and community members ran nonstop at the inaugural performance of the San Bernardino Youth Symphony Orchestra Sunday, December 15th at the historic San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium… and it was glorious.

Cameras which had, years past, been verboten in orchestral settings, have become an ubiquitous part of American life; so on an occasion such as the highly anticipated opening of the region’s first full youth orchestra under the auspices of a professional orchestra – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra – exceptions weren’t just made, they were encouraged.

This was, after all, an historic afternoon.

Shared SBYSO Conductor Dr. Lucy Lewis, “The launch of the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra this fall and the presentation of their inaugural performance represent a resounding success that is a testament to the hard work of all of the students involved, and their families that have supported them. We believe in the talent and brilliance of our Inland Empire youth, and it is our honor to be able to support their growth both as artist-musicians, and human beings.”

And support they did.

Following brief welcoming remarks by SBYSO Conductor Dr. Lucy Lewis, and words of encouragement from San Bernardino Symphony Board Member Dr. Kenneth Lane and Executive Director Dr. Anne Viricel, the program began with the rhythmic Conga del Fuego Nuevo (Conga of the New Fire) by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, moving on to the brass-forward Busca La Alegría written by Los Angeles-based composer María Eugenia León. Assistant Conductor Veronica Manzanera then took the stage to conduct the first movement of Georges Bizet’s L’Arlesienne, Suite No. 1, followed by Lewis’ return to conduct the remaining three movements.

A brief intermission gave the more than 60 pre-career players a brief chance to rest before they returned to a holiday focused second half with highlights like Of the Father’s Love Begotten featuring Concertmaster Xueyou Melody Ke, and a version of Sleigh Ride, conducted by Manzanera so well done as to rival their professional counterparts the evening before.

Interestingly, Sleigh Ride was the piece conducted by Manzanera when she made her debut with the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra as a California State University San Bernardino student several years past.

Concertmaster Xueyou Melody Ke captivates the audience with a solo during the San Bernardino Youth Symphony Orchestra’s debut concert, a historic celebration of young talent and dedication. Photos provided by Ricardo Tomboc Photography for the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra.

“I am truly thrilled to have worked with the students of the San Bernardino Symphony youth orchestra and conduct in the ensembles inaugural concert,” shared Manzanera. “The students performed Spectacularly! They braved their first concert in a truly professional manner as they performed with such radiant energy, enthusiasm, and attention to detail.

Following words of thanks to all who contributed to the success of the performance, the second half ended with Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival and a rousing three-minute standing ovation.

SBYSO Advisory Committee Member Dr. Jessica Getman summed up her feelings about the day: “The absolute success of this group’s first concert makes me excited for what’s coming. There was so much talent on that stage. Our San Bernardino County and Inland Empire students are getting the educational and artistic opportunity they deserve!”

The Spring semester of the San Bernardino Youth Symphony Orchestra will begin January 12 with a winter workshop led by, among others, members of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra. Rehearsals will be held every Sunday until their Spring concert scheduled for Sunday May 18. General admission seating tickets will be on sale soon.