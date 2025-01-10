San Bernardino Council Grapples with City Manager Selection Amid Calls for Stability at Closed Session Meeting

In a closed session held on January 8, 2025, the San Bernardino City Council convened to discuss the procedures for appointing the city’s next manager, a role pivotal to restoring stability in a city beleaguered by frequent administrative changes.

The meeting featured three public comments that underscored the community’s urgent demand for consistent and effective leadership. Former City Councilmember Kim Calvin delivered a critical perspective on the council’s handling of city manager appointments. “I don’t know who you think is going to miraculously want to come to a city of this type of dysfunction. You all will be the ones we, the community members hold accountable for every decision that you make going forward,” Calvin asserted. She challenged the council’s decision-making process, stating, “Those of you who have already made the worst of decisions when it comes to bringing city managers to this city—I don’t have to call out names, but I am prepared.”

Calvin further endorsed Clayton, asserting her effectiveness during her interim tenure. “If you chose former City Manager Charles Montoya, then I would think that hands down Interim City Manager Rochelle Clayton would be the best city manager that you could possibly think of that the City of San Bernardino could afford,” she added. She concluded her remarks by highlighting the stability Clayton has provided over the past seven months. “Interim City Manager Clayton has been in place for seven months providing the city with stability. What more are you asking for?”

Echoing this sentiment, Carlos Gonzales, Staff Coordinator for Teamsters Local 1932, emphasized the necessity of stability not only for union negotiations but for the entire community’s welfare. “Our city needs stability. Not only do we need stability for Teamsters Local 1932 to negotiate contracts, but our entire community needs stability in a city manager so we can make San Bernardino a better place for all of us,” Gonzales remarked. His comments reflect the concerns of the 180 City of San Bernardino employees represented by Teamsters Local 1932, who rely on steady leadership for their operations.

San Bernardino Councilwoman Dr. Treasure Ortiz of Ward 7 provided additional context on the council’s deliberations. “We did not have a discussion of the appointment of the next city manager. What we were assessing is our processes in general,” Ortiz explained. She emphasized the council’s focus on evaluating and improving their procedures to ensure a stable and effective appointment process. “It’s really about stability and it’s about the discussions that are circulating on a stable process for us and the residents,” Ortiz added.

Addressing the city’s tumultuous history with managerial turnover, Ortiz noted, “Plus we have had 16 city managers in 16 years in San Bernardino,” underscoring the critical need for a reliable and lasting leadership solution. She also addressed concerns about communication clarity, stating, “Our city is going to be mindful of how items are worded and placed on the agenda moving forward because many community members were confused at what exactly was taking place and being discussed during this closed session meeting.”

Back to public comment, Christian Shaughnessy, a former candidate for Ward 3 City Council, also voiced strong support for the current Interim City Manager, Rochelle Clayton. “I’m speaking in favor of Interim City Manager Rochelle Clayton. She’s put in a lot of great, competent work over the years, and it’d be great to have her as the permanent city manager in San Bernardino,” Shaughnessy stated, highlighting Clayton’s contributions and advocating for her permanent appointment.

San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Krauss clarified that no immediate actions were expected from the meeting. “We are not expecting any actions to be taken, it’s an opportunity for the council to meet to discuss the process of appointment,” Krauss stated.

As the council continues to navigate the appointment process, community leaders and residents alike are advocating for a transparent and stable selection to guide San Bernardino toward a more prosperous and less chaotic future.