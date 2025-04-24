Join Us: Stand Up to Stigma 5K Registration Now Open

The seventh annual Stand Up to Stigma 5K is back on Sunday, May 4, starting at 8 a.m. Walkers and runners of all ages are invited to show their support for those facing mental health challenges and to help raise awareness in a powerful, community-driven way.

Sign-ups are open for this fun, family-friendly event. Event registration is $20 for adults, $15 for students, and free for children under five. The first 900 registrants will receive a T-shirt, runner’s bib, and medal. After the race, enjoy a post-race bash complete with refreshments, a photo booth, and mental health resources for all ages!

Check-in and the starting line will be across the street from the Loma Linda University Behavioral Medicine Center at 1686 Barton Road, Redlands, California.

The Stand Up to Stigma 5K is not just about physical activity — it’s about fostering understanding and compassion for those facing mental health challenges by raising awareness and building a supportive community. By participating, you’ll be joining a movement to treat mental health with the same importance as any other aspect of healthcare.

Edward Field, MBA, vice president and administrator of the Behavioral Medicine Center, emphasized the importance of community involvement in destigmatizing mental health care.

“When we recognize and acknowledge the importance of mental healthcare is just as essential as physical healthcare, we take a step toward a more compassionate and stigma-free world,” Field said.

To learn more about the event and register, visit Stand Up to Stigma 2025.