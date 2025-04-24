33 Latino Entrepreneurs Graduate from Emprendedor@s Program at Chaffey College, Building Pathways to Economic Empowerment

Leaders from the County of San Bernardino, City of Rancho Cucamonga, Chaffey College, and California Office of the Small Business Advocate were among those who attended the graduation of 33 entrepreneurs from the Emprendedor@s Program on April 14 at Chaffey College.

The Emprendedor@s Program, founded by Monica Robles of Asociación de Emprendedor@s, is an eight-week entrepreneurship academy that educates, motivates, empowers, and develops the leadership skills and business acumen of Spanish-speaking, Latino immigrant entrepreneurs (Emprendedor@s) at no cost.

This marked the second City of Rancho Cucamonga cohort of the Emprendedor@s Program, which was a partnership with San Bernardino County’s Economic Development Department, Asociación de Emprendedor@s, and Chaffey College.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez shares words of encouragement and support with Emprendedor@s graduates at Chaffey College.

This program fills a critical gap in access and opportunity. Latino entrepreneurs often face systemic barriers, including limited access to capital, struggle securing government contracts, and lack of mentorship that make launching a business especially difficult. For many immigrants, entrepreneurship is not just a dream, but a necessity. Programs like this create vital pathways to economic independence and community empowerment.

At the ceremony, each graduate presented their “elevator pitch,” highlighting their business idea while demonstrating the growth and confidence they’ve gained through the program. The event concluded with a small business expo where the graduates shared information on their products and services with attendees.

Businesses included life and business coaching, fashion design, cleaning services, landscaping services, financial consulting, food, pastries, beverages, promotions, creative crafts, and entertainment/vacation package facilitation.

Graduation remarks were given by San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez; City of Rancho Cucamonga Council Member Ryan Hutchison; Dr. Henry Shannon, Superintendent and President of Chaffey College; Deanna Olivares-Lambert, Chaffey College Governing Board President; Gloria Negrete-McLeod, Chaffey College Governing Board Vice President; Marcopolo Anzora, representative from the Office of Congressman Pete Aguilar; and Stephanie Garcia, Local Engagement Specialist for the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.