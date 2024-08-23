Lions Club Joins Councilmember Dr. G in Cleanup Effort to Tackle Illegal Dumping in South Colton

On August 17, the Colton Lions Club teamed up with Councilmember Dr. G for a critical cleanup operation along Congress Street, an area notorious for illegal dumping and debris. This stretch, extending from Pine Street to Fogg Street, has long been a magnet for discarded trash due to its high traffic, particularly from large trucks, and the area’s remoteness that provides cover for encampments and illegal activity.

Early in the morning, six members of the Colton Lions Club joined Dr. G, armed with gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer, and water bottles, ready to tackle the growing problem. “We like to participate in this cleanup event to help Dr. G and to contribute to the community,” said Cynthia Calderilla, President of the Colton Lions Club, emphasizing the club’s commitment to service.

The area, known locally as the “big curve,” is frequently plagued by illegal dumping, which residents and volunteers alike find unsightly. “Illegal dumping does not look good,” said long-time Lions Club member Ed Morden, adding, “With everyone’s help today, we’ll get this cleaned up.”

Dr. G, a leader in community cleanup efforts over the past decade, has spearheaded numerous initiatives in downtown Colton, south Colton, and La Loma Hills. His G-Team, along with local community groups, has been instrumental in restoring areas impacted by bulk item dumping. “In just about every case, the cleanup project is a great success and makes the area noticeably better,” Dr. G said, highlighting the ongoing benefits to both residents and travelers passing through the now cleaner corridors.

The Colton Lions Club, established in 2019, is well known for its community service projects, regularly contributing manpower to large-scale initiatives like this. “Our motto is to serve, and we engage in projects that help the community,” Calderilla explained. The club also provides food, clothing, eyeglasses, and backpacks to individuals in need, reinforcing their dedication to the community.

The cleanup along Congress Street not only made a visible difference but also instilled a sense of pride among participants, who take satisfaction in contributing to the betterment of their neighborhood. It’s one more example of the Colton Lions Club and Dr. G’s unwavering commitment to improving the city.

For more information about community efforts led by Dr. G, including the G-Team, local projects, and ways to get involved, contact him at (909) 213-3730.