Las Vegas’ Boulder Station Valet Gave Inland Empire Couple’s Lexus to Stranger, Then Ghosted Them

What was meant to be a relaxing birthday weekend turned into a nightmare for Inland Empire residents Chris and Yolanda Manzano, whose 2015 (white) Lexus was “mistakenly” given to a stranger by valet staff at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas — without any ID or valet ticket verification.

Nearly three weeks later, the couple says they have yet to receive a formal apology or a follow-up call from hotel management, despite being longtime patrons of the Station Casinos brand.

“They allegedly gave my car away to someone who just said, ‘That’s my white Lexus, my last name is Manzano,’” said Chris. “No ID. No ticket. Nothing. And they let him drive off with my keys.”

A Birthday Weekend Ruined

The Manzanos, who live in Highland, checked into Boulder Station on Sunday, Sept. 28, to celebrate Chris’s birthday. As longtime fans of the Station Casinos chain, they had stayed at nearly all of the brand’s properties over the years — including Palace Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Durango, and Santa Fe Station — but had not yet visited Boulder Station.

After attending a Raiders game, they returned to the hotel around 8:30 p.m. and valeted their Lexus, planning to enjoy dinner and a night in before celebrating the next morning.

But when they arrived at the valet booth on Monday, Sept. 29, around 9 a.m., they were told their car was missing.

“When I handed over the ticket, the valet guy looked confused and asked if it was an old ticket,” Chris recalled. “I didn’t see my car in the lot and had a bad feeling.”

According to a filed police report, security and management reviewed surveillance footage, which confirmed that a man had claimed the vehicle at 6:34 a.m. The stranger allegedly told the valet attendant, Eric, that it was “his white Lexus” and that his last name was Manzano. Valet staff gave him the keys — no questions asked.

Later that day, after Chris insisted, one hotel manager agreed to comp part of their stay. But that was the only action the Manzanos say the hotel has taken.

Security Protocol Ignored

“Valet is supposed to call security when there’s no ticket,” said Chris. “Security verifies ID, checks registration, confirms with surveillance. None of that was done.”

Hotel security later confirmed that proper procedures were not followed. According to a hotel employee who shuttled the Manzanos to pick up a rental car, the valet attendant who released their vehicle had been on the job only two days and may not have been trained on Boulder Station’s policies. But, the employee added that the attendant had previously worked valet on the Las Vegas Strip, which indicates that he should have known protocol.

“He didn’t know the rules. But even then, they handed over our car based on a name,” Chris said. “We never even talked to anyone during our stay. How would someone know our last name?”

In addition to the car, the thief left with the Manzanos’ house keys, garage door opener, toll pass, and registration — all containing their home address.

“They have everything now,” said Chris. “Our address, our house keys, our garage remote. It’s a huge safety concern.”

That night, Yolanda said she couldn’t sleep, consumed with worry that someone might show up at their home.

Little Help from the Hotel, Delayed Police Response

Despite being told that Las Vegas Metro Police would take a report on-site, officers never arrived. After waiting three hours, the couple took a hotel shuttle to try to rent a car. But multiple rental agencies refused to allow one-way rentals to Southern California.

“We had to go to three places before finally getting a rental at the airport,” Chris said. “By then it was 2 or 3 p.m. We spent my entire birthday running around.”

Chris filed a police report in person later that afternoon. Meanwhile, the hotel offered little help.

Since returning home, the Manzanos say they’ve called the hotel multiple times, asking to speak to security or risk management. Each time, they were told someone would return their call. No one ever has.

“I’ve asked for direct contact info, and they won’t give it. They just keep saying someone will call me back,” Chris said.

The hotel’s Director of Hotel Operations Megan Rump and Hotel Manager Danielle Kahaunaele, who was made aware of the incident, has not reached out.

“We’ve stayed at almost every Station Casino,” said Yolanda. “They’ve always been great — until now. And now they’ve completely ignored us.”

Insurance Won’t Cover the True Cost

Under Nevada law, the hotel’s liability is limited to the current market value of the vehicle. Chris said the valuation came in at about $15,800.

“I was the original owner. The car was in perfect condition. I wasn’t planning to get a new one,” he said. “Now I’m being forced into a car payment and higher insurance just to replace something that was already paid off.”

Insurance is covering part of their current rental, but they paid nearly $300 out of pocket just to get home — and continue to pay the difference on the rental coverage.

“Not everyone has that kind of money laying around,” Yolanda added. “What if we couldn’t afford to get back? What if we didn’t have our kids offering to come pick us up or fly us home?”

A Ruined Celebration

The couple had planned a birthday dinner at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. Instead, after dealing with the police report and rental car ordeal, they were back in their hotel room by 7 p.m., mentally exhausted.

“We just wanted to sleep and leave first thing in the morning,” Yolanda said. “They ruined our plans.”

They chose not to use valet again, opting instead to park the rental in general parking.

“I couldn’t trust them,” said Chris. “We were even joking — what if the rental gets stolen too?”

A detective later confirmed to the Manzanos that casino security provided surveillance photos of the man who took the vehicle and that interviews had been conducted with valet and management staff. Still, no one from the property has contacted the Manzanos directly.

“They gave our car away. And they haven’t even apologized for the inconvenience,” said Chris. “For a hotel chain that we’ve supported for years, it’s unacceptable.”