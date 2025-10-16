Inland Leaders Urge FAFSA Action as Cash for College Supports 7-in-10 Education Goal by 2030

As of October 1, financial aid applications are officially open — and Inland Empire leaders are urging families to act fast. With the cost of college continuing to rise, the region kicked off its annual Cash for College campaign on Oct. 8 at San Bernardino Valley College, encouraging students and parents to complete the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application early to access maximum aid.

Held at KVCR Public Media, the event marked the start of the 2025–26 aid cycle and brought together education leaders, elected officials, and students united around one goal: financial aid access for all.

“This October your child, grandchild, niece or nephew can fill out the FAFSA or the California Dream Act Application… It’s the first step to Cash for College and career training,” said Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District. “Financial aid is here to help, especially for working and middle class families.”

Rodriguez emphasized the urgency of applying early, noting that many families haven’t saved enough and are unsure where to turn. “As an aunt, tía, educator and neighbor… you want your children to have more opportunities than you had,” she said.

According to the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC), nearly 44,000 high school seniors in Riverside and San Bernardino counties applied for financial aid last year—about 7 in 10. But the remaining 3 in 10 did not, potentially leaving thousands of dollars unclaimed. “That means thousands of dollars are left on the table,” said Angel Rodriguez, CSAC Commissioner and Associate Vice Chancellor at SBCCD. He reiterated the same message in Spanish to reach the broad Inland audience.

Regional education leaders and school mascots, including SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras, join together at the Cash for College campaign kickoff to promote FAFSA and Dream Act applications.

To support families, regional partners have relaunched IEcashforcollege.org, a digital hub offering free resources, local workshops, and tools to simplify the aid process. “Our region has jobs waiting, but to get there, students need an education and training,” said Ashish Vaidya, CEO of Growing Inland Achievement. “By 2030, we want 7 out of 10 Inland Empire residents to have a degree, certificate, or credential — and that means more good jobs, more stable families, and a stronger community.”

SBCCD Student Trustee Jazmyn Garcia speaks at the Cash for College kickoff, encouraging students of all ages to apply for financial aid and invest in their future.

For students of all ages, the message was clear: it’s not too late to invest in yourself. “If you are like me who graduated High School a decade ago, college and career training are still a great investment,” said Jazmyn Garcia, SBCCD Student Trustee. “If financial aid feels confusing, don’t go about it alone. Cash for College workshops in person or online are simple and will open big doors for you.”

The stakes are high. For the 2024–25 academic year, the average total cost for California residents to attend a four-year public university ranges from $35,000 to over $44,000 per year. At private universities, costs can exceed $80,000 annually. Financial aid—including federal, state, and institutional support—can dramatically reduce those expenses, especially for working families.

The Cash for College campaign is held annually in coordination with the state’s October 1 financial aid launch. Workshops are free and led by trained experts who help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA). The state priority deadline is March 2, 2026, with community college students given until September 2, 2026. Even if the deadline has passed, students are still encouraged to apply.

Other speakers included Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Leticia Castillo, Dr. Daisy Gonzales of CSAC, Dr. Wolde-Ab Isaac of the Riverside Community College District, Dr. Paz Oliverez of Cal State San Bernardino, Emily Engelschall of UC Riverside, and Ryan Ramey of Pacific High School.

Together, these leaders are sounding the alarm: don’t leave free money on the table. Get the support you need and take the first step toward a brighter future.

Register for a free workshop today at: csac.ca.gov/cash-college