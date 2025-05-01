Man Arrested With More Than 1,300 Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Redlands Police arrested a 30-year-old Redlands resident Wednesday afternoon, April 30, for possession of more than 1,300 online images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on various online accounts.

Dimas Omar Montoya was arrested at his residence in the 100 block of West Colton Avenue. Detectives conducted an investigation after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and served a search warrant at the residence Wednesday morning. Police have located 1,312 CSAM images on various social media and messaging accounts belonging to the suspect, including Kik, X and Google accounts.

The initial CyberTip indicated Montoya’s neighbors as the suspects, however, the investigation cleared them after detectives determined that Montoya had been using the neighbors’ WiFi service to move and trade images through the messaging apps.

Montoya is being held at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding Montoya or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dale Peters at dpeters@redlandspolice.org or call the Redlands Police Department Investigations Bureau at (909) 798-7659.

This investigation is part of an ongoing operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children regional task force to crack down on the sexual exploitation of children online. The regional task force includes law enforcement agencies from San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.