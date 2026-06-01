Redlands Philanthropist Bill Hatfield Receives YMCA’s 2026 Roy Coble Service to Youth Award

Bill Hatfield has been named the 2026 recipient of the Roy Coble Service to Youth Award, an honor recognizing individuals who have made a lasting commitment to serving young people in the Redlands community.

Hatfield was recognized last month during a gathering of Redlands service club members and the YMCA of the East Valley Board. He was selected by a committee made up of past YMCA board presidents.

The Roy Coble Service to Youth Award honors individuals who have dedicated their time, leadership and service to supporting youth. Hatfield was selected for his years of civic involvement, philanthropic work and leadership across organizations that serve students, families and the broader Redlands community.

Through his longtime involvement with the Rotary Club of Redlands, Hatfield has helped lead fundraising efforts that support local students with scholarships, books, food and other resources. His work has helped expand opportunities for young people and provide students with added support as they pursue their education.

Hatfield has also served in leadership roles with A.K. Smiley Public Library, Redlands Community Hospital and the YMCA of the East Valley, helping guide efforts that support youth, families and community programs.

Known for his integrity, thoughtfulness and quiet leadership, Hatfield has built a reputation as someone who steps in where help is needed without seeking recognition. As a business leader, husband and father of two, he has remained actively involved in efforts aimed at strengthening Redlands and supporting the next generation.

While the Hatfield family name carries a long-standing legacy in Redlands, those who selected him for the award pointed to the personal way he has carried that legacy forward through service, leadership and consistent support for local youth.

Hatfield’s selection as the 2026 Roy Coble Service to Youth Award recipient reflects his continued commitment to strengthening opportunities for young people and families throughout Redlands.