Marching for IE Families: $22K Raised in Fight Against Childhood Cancer, ’30 Gift Cards in 30 Days’ Challenge Aiming to Amplify Momentum 

In a heartwarming display of community support, over 1,000 registered walkers took to the streets on Sunday, September 24th, raising more than $22,000 for the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC). The annual event, held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, saw participants march from the CCFSC headquarters on Mountain View Ave., located in the Clark’s Grocery shopping center, to the courtyard between Loma Linda University Medical Center and the college campus.

The event celebrated the resilience of children battling cancer and recognized individuals and families who made notable contributions. Awards were presented to the most spirited family, the top donor, the youngest, and the oldest walker.

Founded in 1979 by a group of parents with children diagnosed with cancer, CCFSC, formerly known as Candlelighters, has been a beacon of hope for families in Southern California. The organization, which achieved non-profit status in 1981, now supports over 800 families, offering emotional, social, educational, and emergency assistance.

“Support begins at the moment of diagnosis and remains available through every stage of treatment and beyond,” the foundation states. Since its inception, CCFSC has provided services to over 2,000 patients and their families.

However, the battle against childhood cancer is not just medical. Many families in California face severe financial hardships, often having to make painful decisions like selling their homes or cars to afford treatment. CCFSC has launched the “30 gift cards in 30 days” challenge to address this. This initiative seeks donations of $10 gift cards from food establishments or restaurants to support families during their child’s treatment.

“Gift cards help to minimize some of the stressors our families experience during their stay. Donating $10 gift cards from local restaurants, coffee shops, or stores can help offset some of their expenses while giving them PERMISSION to step away. Together, we can make an impact, and together, we can help a family heal,” says Julie Gonzalez, a 4800 Social Worker.

How to Help:

Physical Gift Cards: Mail or drop off at CCF Office – 11155 Mountain View Ave, Suite 105, Loma Linda. Attn: Unit 4800.

Mail or drop off at CCF Office – 11155 Mountain View Ave, Suite 105, Loma Linda. Attn: Unit 4800. E-Gift Cards: Email kids@ccfsocal.org with a note/message: Unit 4800.

Email kids@ccfsocal.org with a note/message: Unit 4800. Monetary Donations: Via Zelle at kidseccfsocal.org or Venmo at ccfsocal. Add note/message: Unit 4800.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California’s website.