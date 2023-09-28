Supervisor Baca Jr. and Councilman Echevarria Honor Colton’s Legendary 2023 Youth Sports Teams at City Hall

In a grand event held on September 20th, 2023 at the Colton City Hall, the city’s Recreation and Parks Commission spotlighted the accomplishments of local youth sports teams that have elevated the community’s spirit and reputation.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and Councilman John Echevarria presented each team with a certificate of recognition, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and contribution to Colton’s sports legacy.

The council chambers were abuzz with excitement as over 100 proud parents and families filled the room. The atmosphere was electric, with attendees eagerly awaiting the moment their child would step onto the Dias, receive their certificate, and shake hands with the city’s leaders.

Colton has always had a robust sports following, and the recognition of these teams further cements the city’s commitment to nurturing and celebrating local talent. The dedication and perseverance of these young athletes have not only made their families proud but have also earned the admiration and respect of the local government and the broader community.

The teams that were recognized include:

Colton Pony Baseball Teams

Division: Bronco

Team: Rockies

Manager: Josh Rodriguez

Ruben Gutierrez

Dereck Aparicio

Dominic Guerrero

Jordan Orozco

Jace Rodriguez

Zane Barron

Luke Medina

Francisco Delgado

Recce Vasquez

Yarley Ibarra

Joaquin Arrieta

Noah Thompson

Division: Pony

Team Name: Dodgers

Manager: Edward Pedroza

Freddie Herrera

Carlos Jaramillo

Edward Pedroza

Matthew Pedroza

Jacob Murdocte

Isaac Villa

Charlie Santiago

Eduardo Suarez

Christian Ruiz

Abraham Olmeda

Nathaniel Olmeda

Adam Wevair

Carl Rimbaugh Softball Teams

Division: 14u

Team: All Stars

Manager: Maggie Valenzuela

Coach- Manny Valenzuela

Coach- Joel Gallegos

Bella Armendariz

Audrina Armenta

Serissa Castaneda

Gabriela Gallegos

Ilene Garcia

Leila Garcia

Jaida Guillen

Karlee Navarro

Mariah Ornelas

Alyssa Ortiz

Raylene Pasillas

Serenity Villegas

Division: 12u

Team: All Stars

Manager: John Murillo

Coach- Kyle Acosta

Coach- John Murillo Jr.

Malyssa Ariyah Abasolo

Kenzie Acosta

Aubrie Rae Esquer

Juliana Guadalupe Herrera

Leilani Lopez

Arianna Mae Murillo

Francesca Sofia Navarro

Myiah Quezada Alcala

Maxine Rios

Larissa Rodriguez

Angellisa Valenzuela

Avalynn Valenzuela

Colton Youth Soccer Teams

Division: TOPS

Coach: Jasmine Sandoval

Team Mom – Teresa Negrete

Players who confirmed:

Joseph Saldivar

Sophia Negrete

Abraham Topete

Jacob Reynolds

Maurice Pinkney

Jayce Ortega

Xavier Lucero

Dayanara Pena

Division: U14

Team Name: Wolfpack

Coach: Vince Quiroz- coach

Rosa Quiroz-Rodriguez – assistant coach

Vanessa Quiroz – team parent

Mark Reynolds Jr

Julian Lopez

Urijah Quiroz

Christian Campos

Jose Martinez

Eduardo Gomez

Vincent Escobar

Ivan Santillanes

Emmanuel Gomez

Rudy Ceballos

Alan Alvarez

Reuben Ayala

Ulysses Rodriguez

Colton Nighthawks Team

Coach: Ruben Montano

Assistant Coach: Scott Combs

Assistant Coach: John Prieto

Trent Abel

Noah Audrunas

Mason Edwards

Ryan Halamicek

Hudson Harrison

Tyler Holley

Chad Horton

Eric Jeon

Logan Kelly

Ryan Kroepel

Josh Martinez

Bryan Martinez

Roman Meyers

Marcus Moyer

Diego Ortiz

Andrew Parker

Garrett Patterson

Marcos Rosales

Jarren Sanderson

Josh Torres

Braden Wauschek

Matt Wurmlinger

Ryder Young