McCarthy Building Companies Breaks Ground on $285M UC Riverside Student Housing Project 

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (McCarthy) has broken ground on the $285M, 424,000 square-foot North District Phase 2 Student Housing Development at University of California, Riverside (UCR). This intersegmental project, one of the first of its kind in California, will house students from UCR and Riverside Community College District (RCCD), providing those students the opportunity to experience affordable campus living.

The recent surge in enrollment at UCR and RCCD colleges has created a substantial disparity between housing demand and available options. Students have been compelled to explore off-campus housing alternatives, which may not always be safe or convenient. This project aims to address the current housing shortage and ultimately provide a secure, comfortable, and modern living environment for both undergraduate and graduate students.



“The McCarthy team is proud to be part of this revolutionary project, which helps bridge the gap between larger universities and community colleges,” said Sarah Carr, Vice President, McCarthy. “This housing development will provide affordable options that will enhance graduation rates not only for UCR students, but for Riverside City College students as well – a benefit to the entire community.”

Located on UCR’s main campus, the project will provide 429 modern single and double occupancy apartment-style units ranging from one to four bedrooms and complete with kitchen/living room spaces along with contemporary amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning, designated study areas, and communal spaces designed for both academic focus and social engagement, including a café/market, new recreation fields and a central park. The project has also received funding through the State Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program to provide affordable beds for UCR and Riverside City College students, bringing the total number of beds to 1,568 and ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds have access to safe, affordable housing.

“We can’t solve all the problems that are challenges for students, but we can solve those two by bringing students to the campus, letting them live here, wear their UCR or RCC T-shirt, and just be part of the campus,” said Kim Wilcox, Chancellor, UCR. “It breaks down a barrier and aside from the housing, it provides them with a different sense of themselves.”



This intersegmental housing project “is meticulously and intentionally designed to break persistent cultural and psychological barriers that many of our first-generation and low-income students experience through a process of total immersion into the UC system.” said Wolde-Ab Isaac, Chancellor, RCCD. “My hope is this unique partnership and innovative approach will serve as a model for others to emulate around the state.”

The first students of the North District Phase 2 Student Housing Development are expected to move in in 2025.