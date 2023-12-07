Eight Years Later SB County Honors the 14 Lives Lost in Dec. 2015 San Bernardino Terror Attack 

On a poignant Saturday morning, San Bernardino County commemorated the eighth anniversary of the Dec. 2, 2015, terrorist attack, a day that forever altered the community. The attack, which claimed the lives of 14 individuals, including 13 County Environmental Health and Public Health employees, left an indelible mark of sorrow and resilience.

In a heartfelt display of remembrance, the county invited the public to join in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 2, marking the exact time when the tragedy struck eight years ago. Flags at all County facilities were lowered to half-mast from Friday, Dec. 1, until sunset on Monday, Dec. 4, as a gesture of respect and mourning.

The Curtain of Courage Memorial, located at the County Government Center, stood as a somber reminder of the lives lost, the survivors, and the first responders who bravely faced that tragic day. The memorial, a testament to resilience and remembrance, continues offering solace for those affected.

Vanessa Nguyen (pictured), who fled Vietnam with her parents and Tin decades ago, was quoted in 2015 saying, only she can understand me, she understood everything I went through.

Among those in attendance at the moment of silence were the Nguyen family, who drove down from Orange County. They gathered to honor Tin Nguyen, a 31-year-old health inspector whose life was tragically cut short in the attack. Tin’s mother, Vanessa Nguyen, shared her feelings with a heavy heart. “Every year, we come here to remember Tin and all those we lost,” Vanessa said. “Missing last year was hard for us due to COVID, but being here together this year means everything.”

Tin Nguyen’s journey was one of hope and perseverance. After fleeing Vietnam with her family as a child, she embraced education and community in her new homeland. A graduate of Cal State Fullerton, she dedicated her career to public health, touching many lives through her work and generous spirit.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and San Bernardino’s Mayor Helen Tran also joined the gathering, reflecting the community’s united front in facing the aftermath of the tragedy.

As the community paused to remember, the names of all 14 victims were solemnly recalled, each representing a unique story and an irreplaceable loss:

Robert Adams, 40

Isaac Amanios, 60

Bennetta Betbadal, 46

Harry Bowman, 46

Sierra Clayborn, 27

Juan Espinoza, 50

Aurora Godoy, 26

Shannon Johnson, 45

Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42

Damian Meins, 58

Tin Nguyen, 31

Nicholas Thalasinos, 52

Yvette Velasco, 27

Michael Wetzel, 37

As the community of San Bernardino continues to heal, the memory of Dec. 2, 2015, remains a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss. The county reassures its commitment to support those still grappling with the emotional aftermath, offering resources for trauma and healing.

For more information and support, please visit sbcounty.gov/dbh.