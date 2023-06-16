Mitla Cafe’s Legacy Goes From Inspiring Taco Bell to Receiving $40,000 Historic Preservation Grant

Mitla Cafe, an iconic establishment serving the San Bernardino community since 1937, has been awarded a $40,000 grant as part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program by American Express in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Mitla Cafe, with its long and storied history, is among the 25 recipients of the third annual grant program. It aims to support the growth of small and independent restaurants by providing funding to improve the business’ physical space and support critical operating costs​. This grant is particularly significant for Mitla Cafe, which has served as a vital hub for the Mexican-American community in San Bernardino and played a pivotal role in the region’s social history.

The restaurant, opened initially by Lucia Rodriguez in 1937, served as a gathering spot for Mexican families and was frequently visited by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez. It also played an indirect role in the desegregation of California public schools in 1946 and is known for its infamous connection to the fast-food chain Taco Bell. Glen Bell, the founder of Taco Bell, was a regular at Mitla Cafe and adapted the restaurant’s hard-shell taco recipe, which played a crucial role in the national success of his fast-food empire​​.

“Mitla Cafe ” is a powerful illustration of a business that can be so rooted in its community and connected to a broader story. It’s a small business that has been the heart of San Bernardino for almost a century. An establishment that has been a part of the region’s history but is also in the process of writing the next chapter” said National Trust for Historic Preservation​​ Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France.

The grant will improve Mitla Cafe’s exterior building facing Mt. Vernon and 6th Street with a pressure wash and fresh paint by year’s end. The cafe announced the news on its Facebook page: “We will use the funding to improve our exterior building facing Mt. Vernon and 6th Street. Stop by soon to learn more about how we’ll use this funding and how it will impact our community.”

As a testament to Mitla Cafe’s enduring community spirit, the restaurant serves traditional Mexican-American food, focusing on its signature hard-shell tacos. The cafe’s role as a communal gathering point is evidenced by the photographs of Mexican-American historical icons, friends, and regulars adorning its warm, flower-tiled walls​​.

As part of the grant program, the American Express-owned restaurant technology platform, Resy also offers each grant recipient complimentary use of ResyOS for one year. This software helps restaurants operate more efficiently and improves hospitality.

The “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program seeks to support establishments that operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods, contributing to their neighborhood’s identity and the nation’s culinary heritage​​. Mitla Cafe, a quintessential example of these values, continues to serve as a testament to the enduring power of small businesses in shaping their communities.

