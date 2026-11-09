Rialto Library Reopens With $1.49 Million Upgrade, Makerspace and Animatronic Astronaut

To stimulate the outer reaches of the city’s youth and their imaginations, the Rialto Library celebrated its reopening Monday, Oct. 19, unveiling a new-makerspace and interactive children’s storytime area. The space-themed storytime section of the library was developed with Garner Holt Productions Inc. and former NASA astronaut José Hernández, whose likeness was gifted to the city in the form of an animatronic cosmonaut, to inform and inspire.

The improvements give residents opportunities to explore technology, design and animation through hands-on projects. San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. said the project cost $1.49 million, with funding provided through Rep. Pete Aguilar’s office. Baca Jr. later presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit Friends of the Rialto Library.

The library closed in August for the work, according to country librarian Madelynn Brown. She told Inland Empire Community News the new “animaker” space includes a laser cutter, CNC milling machine, four 3D printers, embroidery and sewing equipment and a programmable animatronic that participants can use to learn how to control facial expressions and bodily movements.

Brown said weekly, hourlong programs will serve participants ages 8 through adulthood. Staff will introduce a machine, explain its operation and guide the curious and ambitious through a project they can take home that day or collect later.

“I think it represents opportunity,” Brown said. “Many people don’t have the chance to see or even get their hands on these resources in their lives.”

Garner Holt described the makerspace as a modern-day shop class, designed to introduce young people to manufacturing equipment and careers they might otherwise never encounter.

Former NASA astronaut José Hernández expresses gratitude to the crowd before the Library is officially reopened Monday, Oct. 19.

Hernández said the library’s additions combine inspiration with tools children can use to develop practical skills. He said he donated his name and image to the project.

“So what we’re doing is we’re giving the kids a license to dream big,” said Hernández, who was rejected from NASA 11 times until he was finally accepted.

For Rialto resident Quenette Martinez, a mother of two who regularly attended the library’s storytimes and children’s activities before the closure, the reopening builds on an existing community gathering place. She said her 6-year-old daughter loves science and space and she planned to bring her back after school to see the changes.

“It’s really helped me to just be able to engage with more mothers … and just really build that motherhood community that I think … we’re all looking for,” Martinez said.