Joz Sida Extends Lead Over Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren to 1,488 Votes

Jocelyn “Joz” Sida has expanded her lead over Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren from 14 votes to 1,488, bringing the challenger closer to ending the incumbent’s nearly 16 years in office while another challenger leads a longtime councilman.

Unofficial results as of 6 p.m. Nov. 10 showed Sida with 24,834 votes, or 43.45%, to Warren’s 23,346 votes, or 40.84%. All results remain unofficial.

The city clerk contest was even tighter: Joe Alvanez led incumbent Germaine Key by just 113 votes, 21,560 to 21,447. Alvanez had 40.27% to Key’s 40.06%, while Daniel Quiroga had 10,529 votes, or 19.67%.

For Sida, the widening mayoral margin followed a surprising turnaround Saturday, Nov. 7. In a Nov. 10 phone interview with Inland Empire Community News, she said she had expected that update to leave her about 200 votes behind Warren.

Instead, an Instagram message and a call from her sister alerted her that she had pulled ahead.

“When I saw that it was 14, I was like, oh, my God,” Sida said.

Sida said she visited 14 polling locations to greet voters and encourage participation, encountering residents who questioned whether their votes would matter. The initial margin gave her a concrete example of their influence.

“I think that actually opened the eyes to many people who thought that their vote wasn’t going to matter,” she said.

Warren, first elected mayor in 2010, is seeking a fifth term. She did not respond to IECN’s questionnaire for its earlier election article, which asked both candidates about development, priorities and accountability.

The remaining mayoral candidates were Jackie Heredia with 3,362 votes, Sal Casillas with 1,876, Mylinda Carrillo with 1,544, Lourdes Goñi Garcia with 1,446 and Nicholas Ortega with 753.

The District 4 council race could bring another significant change. Luz Perez led John B. Roberts, who has served since 1992, with 4,919 votes, or 44.96%. Roberts had 3,205 votes, or 29.30%, and Ben Vasquez had 2,816 votes, or 25.74%.

In District 1, incumbent Phillip Cothran led Nubia Diaz with 9,228 votes, or 56.54%, to Diaz’s 7,093 votes, or 43.46%.

Joe Armendarez led the city treasurer race with 31,852 votes, or 58.98%, to Kamal Namou’s 22,151 votes, or 41.02%.

If both leads hold, Sida said she hopes to collaborate with Perez and sitting Councilman Jesse Sandoval on evening meetings, warehouse restrictions and support for small businesses. An alignment among the three could form a majority on the five-member council.

Jocelyn “Joz” Sida, pictured at a community gathering, has proposed evening council meetings and a moratorium on warehouse construction in Fontana.



One of Sida’s first proposed changes would move council meetings from the afternoon to the evening. Regular meetings are currently scheduled for 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. In her earlier responses to IECN, she proposed a 7 p.m. start.

“First one is to make the meetings more accessible and, you know, transparent,” Sida said.

She also wants better access to meeting minutes and city records, translation throughout meetings and comments enabled on city social media accounts.

On development, Sida reiterated her call for a warehouse construction moratorium. She also proposed a regional climate action plan addressing truck traffic and environmental impacts and said she would pursue sanctuary city status for Fontana.

She framed the sanctuary city proposal as a public safety priority, saying residents should feel safe regardless of their background or the language they speak. Her public safety agenda also includes police outreach aimed at building trust with residents.

Her small-business proposals include helping street vendors obtain permits and business licenses, exploring industrial kitchens in existing warehouses and connecting businesses outside downtown with financing.

“I want to focus on ensuring that we are helping small businesses and street vendors find an avenue to coexist so that everybody has an opportunity at the American Dream,” she said.

Sida said her parents taught her to help others even when her own resources were limited. She described local government as central to residents’ daily lives, from transportation and parks to after-school programs.

Asked what she values most about Fontana, she pointed to the friends and roots that keep drawing her home.

“That’s my favorite part about Fontana. Fontana’s home.”