‘Be Proud of Who You Are’: Rialto’s Viva La Fiesta Honors Latino Heritage and Resilience

“Be proud of who you are and take the time to learn about your culture.”

With those words, Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. energized a crowd of more than 600 at Jerry Eaves Park during the fourth annual Viva La Fiesta, held Saturday, Sept. 27, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hosted in partnership by the City of Rialto and Rialto Unified School District, the event blended cultural performances, food, education, and reflection.

Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. shares powerful words urging attendees to “be proud of who you are,” drawing cheers from residents.

Baca, who shared that Spanish was his primary language growing up, reflected on how far the community has come, noting that when he was younger, “we didn’t celebrate these events.” He added that as demographics have changed, “we have to continue to support our community.”

The evening celebration featured two stages—one run by RUSD with performances from student groups, and the other highlighting cultural talent from across the community, including local dance teams and musical acts.

“This is the third year we’ve partnered with the city, and it’s a collaboration that highlights the richness of the Hispanic community,” said Joseph Williams, Senior Director of Community Partnerships at RUSD. “We had two great guest speakers—Publisher Emeritus Gloria Macias Harrison of Inland Empire Community News and Dr. Enrique G. Murillo Jr., a CSUSB Chicano Studies professor—who spoke about the diaspora and the range of experiences Hispanics and Latinos have lived through in America and across the globe.”

Williams said the speakers’ personal accounts—like being punished for speaking Spanish in school—gave the event more depth and meaning. “Sometimes we celebrate, but we don’t teach why we’re celebrating,” he said. “Today gave us the opportunity to do that and put it in context.”

Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., who also grew up in Rialto, called the event “tremendous” and “personal.” He said it was powerful to see families come out and celebrate one another and their culture, especially during trying times.

The event ran from 5 to 9 p.m., and by 6 p.m., the parking lot at Jerry Eaves Park was completely full. Attendees enjoyed free activities including arts and crafts, piñatas, jumpers, and lotería, along with access to cultural resources such as the Mexican Consulate, which provided community members with immigration and support services.

“We try to offer a little bit of everything,” said Cynthia Alvarado-Crawford, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Rialto. “Whether it’s Mexican, Salvadorian, or Guatemalan food, performances from community groups or students—this event is for everyone. It’s about creating a space where our community feels proud and represented.”

As the sun set and families gathered around both stages, Viva La Fiesta became more than just a festival. It was a living classroom, a cultural showcase, and a celebration of the resilience and vibrancy of the Latino community.

Inland Empire Community News Publisher Emeritus Gloria Macias Harrison speaks during a featured conversation at Viva La Fiesta in Rialto on Sept. 27, 2025.