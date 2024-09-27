NBC’s The Voice Contestant and IE Native Michael Landingham to Headline Humane Society’s Howler-Ween Casino Night

NBC’s The Voice contestant and Inland Empire native, Michael Landingham, is set to perform at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley’s (HSSBV) highly anticipated Howler-Ween Casino Night and Dog House Auction on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The fundraiser will take place at 374 West Orange Show Road from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., offering attendees a night of excitement, entertainment, and support for a worthy cause.

Landingham, who recently released his pop-country single “Summer Weather,” is thrilled to return to his roots for the event, having grown up in various parts of San Bernardino County. “I’m super excited. It’s the perfect collaboration because I was born and raised in SB County, so playing a local hometown show is something special,” said Landingham. “The Humane Society helped me with my dog Cash, a Pomskee, and I’m grateful to give back to an organization that’s made a difference in my life.”

The Voice contestant, known for his soulful blend of country, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop, will perform on the outdoor patio from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., delivering an energetic set including fan favorites and new tracks. “I’ll be playing a mix, including my single ‘Summer Weather,’ along with songs from my debut album and covers from artists like Teddy Swims and Morgan Wallen,” shared Landingham.

Landingham’s appearance is one of many highlights planned for the evening. The Howler-Ween Casino Night will feature gaming, dancing, food, and a live auction of unique birdhouses and a deluxe doghouse designed by Garner Holt. Guests are encouraged to attend in costume, with prizes awarded for the best costume at the end of the night.

Michael Landingham, his wife, and their dog Cash are excited to attend HSSBV’s 2024 Howler-Ween in costume, while bringing the good vibes, musically.

The event, sponsored by Caston Inc., aims to raise funds for the Humane Society’s critical services, including low-cost spay/neuter programs, vaccination clinics, and cruelty investigations. “It’s good to raise awareness for pets’ safety and health,” Landingham added. “So many pets get left behind, and it’s important to do what we can with what we’ve got.”

Tickets for the event are $50 if purchased by October 1 and will increase to $55 afterward. Each ticket includes dinner, a drink ticket, raffle entry, and $100 in casino cash. Raffle prizes include an Eastern Sierra vacation package, tickets to Six Flags, and more. Proceeds from the evening benefit the Humane Society’s essential programs, ensuring the well-being of animals across the region.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hssbv.org/Howler-Ween-Party or contact the Humane Society at 909-386-1400.