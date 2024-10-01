Rialto Partners With BDP EnviroTech to Showcase Wastewater Treatment Innovation With Biological Double Efficiency Process

On October 1, 2024, the City of Rialto, in partnership with BDP EnviroTech and a $1.56 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC), will showcase the results of the Biological Double Efficiency Process (BDP), an innovative wastewater treatment technology developed by BDP EnviroTech. This cutting-edge technology will showcase how it has demonstrated significant improvements in energy efficiency and water conservation compared to traditional wastewater treatment methods.

The demonstration project, partially funded by a $370,000 grant from the State Water Resources Control Board, incorporated BDP EnviroTech’s proprietary process along with Nano-Bubble technologies. Together, an experiment located in Rialto’s Wastewater Treatment Plant separate from the Plant’s normal operations over the past year has provided the potential for a high-efficiency, cost-effective solution for treating wastewater.

Mayor Deborah Robertson expressed her support, stating, “Thanks to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, I was instrumental in getting a resolution passed that establishes the importance of water in our environmental strategy. A subsequent nine-page resolution adopted during the annual General Assembly of SCAG recognized water as an essential element in land use, housing, and sustainable community planning.”

The results of the Rialto project will be presented during a public event on October 1st, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rialto Unified School District’s STEM Center, located at 324 N. Palm Avenue, Rialto, CA. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the technology’s impact and enjoy light brunch refreshments provided by the STEM Center’s Bistro.