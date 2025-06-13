Norton and Kimbark Elementary Schools Earned California Green Ribbon School Awards

Two San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses, Kimbark Elementary School and Norton Elementary School, have been honored by the California Department of Education (CDE) with a 2025 California Green Ribbon School Award.

This is Norton’s fourth California Green Ribbon School Award, jumping from a Silver award last year to a Gold award this year. This is Kimbark’s third Green School award, having earned Bronze in 2017, 2018 and 2025.

Schools that earn a California Green Ribbon School Award are recognized in one of four categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold or Green Achiever. Green Achiever schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Award.

Norton was honored in part for its sustainable landscaping, a vegetable garden that students use for taste tests and cooking to promote healthy eating and its Clean Air Program for Elementary Students (CAPES), which educates students about air quality, the impact of pollution and actionable steps for environmental improvement.

Kimbark, located in Devore, offers the Technology and Environmental Science Magnet Program, which provides schoolwide instructional activities that incorporate the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) with hands-on experience in the school’s gardens and science lab. In addition, Kimbark offers recycling programs and lessons on environmental stewardship that empower students to take on leadership roles related to real-world environmental initiatives.

The California Green Ribbon Schools (CA-GRS) Award recognizes California K–12 public schools that have demonstrated progress in reaching the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Pillars, which include:

Reducing environmental impact and costs

Improving the health and wellness of schools, students and staff

Providing effective environmental education that incorporates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), civic skills and green career pathways