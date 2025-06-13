June 13, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Norton and Kimbark Elementary Schools Earned California Green Ribbon School Awards

2 min read
5 hours ago Community News

Norton Elementary student Jazelle Bookman works in one of the school’s fruit and vegetable planting beds. Students grow and harvest the food to learn about the importance of plants for a healthy planet and promote healthy eating. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Two San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses, Kimbark Elementary School and Norton Elementary School, have been honored by the California Department of Education (CDE) with a 2025 California Green Ribbon School Award.

This is Norton’s fourth California Green Ribbon School Award, jumping from a Silver award last year to a Gold award this year. This is Kimbark’s third Green School award, having earned Bronze in 2017, 2018 and 2025.

Schools that earn a California Green Ribbon School Award are recognized in one of four categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold or Green Achiever. Green Achiever schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Award.

Norton was honored in part for its sustainable landscaping, a vegetable garden that students use for taste tests and cooking to promote healthy eating and its Clean Air Program for Elementary Students (CAPES), which educates students about air quality, the impact of pollution and actionable steps for environmental improvement.

Kimbark, located in Devore, offers the Technology and Environmental Science Magnet Program, which provides schoolwide instructional activities that incorporate the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) with hands-on experience in the school’s gardens and science lab. In addition, Kimbark offers recycling programs and lessons on environmental stewardship that empower students to take on leadership roles related to real-world environmental initiatives.

The California Green Ribbon Schools (CA-GRS) Award recognizes California K–12 public schools that have demonstrated progress in reaching the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Pillars, which include:

  • Reducing environmental impact and costs 
  • Improving the health and wellness of schools, students and staff
  • Providing effective environmental education that incorporates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), civic skills and green career pathways
Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino Valley College Invites Community to Enjoy Music & Fireworks at Record-Breaking SummerFest

4 hours ago Community News
3 min read

UC Riverside Unveils Plans for New Teaching Hospital to Combat Inland Empire’s Doctor Shortage

4 hours ago Community News
4 min read

San Bernardino County Approves $10.5B Budget, Boosts Homeless Services and Wildfire Prevention

1 day ago Community News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

San Bernardino Valley College Invites Community to Enjoy Music & Fireworks at Record-Breaking SummerFest

4 hours ago Community News
3 min read

UC Riverside Unveils Plans for New Teaching Hospital to Combat Inland Empire’s Doctor Shortage

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Norton and Kimbark Elementary Schools Earned California Green Ribbon School Awards

5 hours ago Community News
4 min read

San Bernardino County Approves $10.5B Budget, Boosts Homeless Services and Wildfire Prevention

1 day ago Community News