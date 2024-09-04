Ono Hawaiian BBQ Breaks Ground in San Bernardino with One of Its First Ever Drive-Throughs, Opening March 2025

Ono Hawaiian BBQ broke ground on its newest location in San Bernardino’s 5th Street Gateway on August 29, 2024, marking the chain’s third drive-through location ever. While representatives from the mayor’s office, investors, and construction partners attended, Councilman Theodore Sanchez, who represents Ward 1 where the project is located, did not show up despite confirming his attendance.

David Friedman, co-owner and CEO of Realicore Real Estate Group (the developer carrying out a build to suit), expressed both optimism and disappointment during the event. “I’m thrilled to see this project moving forward and grateful for the support from our community leaders like Councilman Damon Alexander. However, it’s unfortunate that Councilman Sanchez was unable to attend. We had hoped to see him support this significant development in his own ward.”

RBC Construction Inc., the contractor for the project, has already begun work on the foundation and utility installations. The 2,400-square-foot building will feature a mid-century modern design, similar to Starbucks and 7-Eleven, without overt Hawaiian-themed elements. PDB Collaborative, the project management firm, is overseeing the architectural engineering, led by Danielle Foley.

Friedman emphasized the economic benefits of the new location, noting that it will not only create jobs but also contribute to the area’s economic recovery. “This project is not just about building a new restaurant; it’s about creating opportunities for local residents. The construction alone is providing good temporary income for the area, and once operational, the restaurant will offer employment for up to 25 residents in the area.”

The new Ono Hawaiian BBQ, located at 539 N H Street, is part of a broader redevelopment of the 5th Street Gateway, which will also include a Chipotle, Sonic, and Quick Quack Car Wash.

Reflecting on the decision to bring Ono Hawaiian BBQ to San Bernardino, Friedman praised the company’s focus on drive-through expansion. “We considered other options, including Shake Shack, but Ono Hawaiian BBQ was the right fit. They’ve been great to work with, and their commitment to San Bernardino as part of their drive-through expansion strategy is commendable.”

Friedman, a fan of Ono’s menu, shared his personal favorite, “I always go for the mac salad and the Chicken Katsu.”

Construction of the new Ono Hawaiian BBQ is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year, contributing to the ongoing revitalization of San Bernardino.