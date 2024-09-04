SMBMI and City of Highland Unveils New Multi-Purpose Fire Training Structure

The City of Highland, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Cal Fire which provides contract fire services to the city, has completed the construction of a new multi-purpose fire training facility. The city received a generous $260,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to build the facility.

Its main goal is to enhance the training for regional emergency services agencies and improve their ability to collaborate seamlessly during operations and rescues.

The unveiling and demonstration of the new facility took place on August 22 in Highland. The event showcased the newly constructed multistory structure made from connex containers, which are structurally similar to modern modular home designs.

The demonstration featured a firefighter exercise aimed at illustrating the life-saving benefits of the enhanced training. The facility will play a crucial role in training firefighters from all agencies to respond more effectively to structure fires, especially with the increasing number of multistory structures being built to accommodate the city’s growing population.

In addition to providing ladder truck services to the city, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recognized the need for a multistory training facility. They collaborated with the city and Cal Fire to establish this training facility, which will enable more coordinated responses to structure fires, minimize damage to homes, and support post-fire damage assessment, investigation and recovery efforts.

A live demonstration concluding the event’s unveiling of the new fire training structure.

“This training facility is a game changer for the city of Highland,” said Highland Mayor Penny Lilburn. “Regionally we will see this well put to use and this can also be for education of our youth to experience and see themselves in these public safety roles.”

Joseph Maarango, the San Manuel Tribal Council Culture Seat Member, highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnership, emphasizing, “Our communities have worked closely to ensure the safety and well-being of this valley as we’ve grown larger and more interconnected. Agreements such as San Manuel Fire providing ladder truck services to Highland, and the grant partnership we celebrate today, are rooted in the government-to-government partnership we’ve enjoyed with Highland over the years.”

The new fire training facility stands as a testament to the power of community partnerships and will significantly enhance the incident response capabilities of the city and the region as a whole.