Ontario Airport Expands Nonstop Flights to Los Cabos, Chicago, and Taiwan via Volaris, United, and STARLUX

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is expanding its international and domestic reach with new nonstop flights to Los Cabos, Chicago, Taiwan, Morelia, and León. Volaris will introduce 14 weekly flights to Mexico in July, United Airlines will begin daily service to Chicago O’Hare in May, and STARLUX Airlines will launch flights to Taiwan in June. The announcements mark a major milestone for ONT as it continues its rapid growth as Southern California’s newest global gateway.

Leading the expansion is Volaris, which will introduce 14 new weekly flights across three destinations in Mexico, marking the largest single-day international service expansion in ONT’s history. Beginning in July, the airline will launch daily flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), four weekly flights to Morelia International Airport (MLM), and three weekly flights to León/Bajío International Airport (BJX). Volaris, which already operates twice-daily flights to Guadalajara, will now run a total of 28 weekly departures from ONT.

“This increase in Volaris’ routes reaffirms our commitment to offering customers in and outside of México the best opportunities to travel more affordably, comfortably, and safely,” said Holger Blankenstein, Executive Vice President of Volaris. “We are thrilled to drive Ontario’s largest international expansion ever and look forward to improving access to affordable air travel across the LA basin.”

Expanding ONT’s domestic network, United Airlines will launch daily nonstop service between ONT and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) starting May 22. The route will connect Inland Empire travelers to United’s global hub, offering connections to more than 180 destinations worldwide.

“This welcome news reflects the confidence of our airline partners in our facilities, services and amenities, and the strong demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.

Further expanding ONT’s international connectivity, STARLUX Airlines will commence four weekly nonstop flights between ONT and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) on June 2. The flights, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, will be served by Airbus A350-900 aircraft featuring first-class, business, premium economy, and economy seating.

“We are most grateful to STARLUX Airlines for its confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Greater Ontario is the gateway to Southern California – a premier destination served by one of the fastest-growing and most popular airports in the United States.”

The expansion comes as ONT continues to set new records, surpassing 7 million travelers in 2024—a 67% increase since the airport transitioned to local control in 2016. Additionally, international travel at ONT reached an all-time high last year, growing 5.1% to 438,896 passengers.

With the addition of these major routes to Mexico, the Midwest, and Asia, ONT is reinforcing its position as a key hub for travelers seeking greater accessibility and convenience.