Colton High Yearbooks Find a Permanent Home in Museum, Preserving 123 Years of Student Stories

The Colton Area Museum Association has expanded its highly regarded Colton High School yearbook collection with the addition of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions. The donation, made last week, ensures the preservation of student history for future generations.

The acquisition was made possible through the efforts of Dr. Luis S. González, a longtime museum member and curator of the yearbook collection. Earlier this year, González reached out to Colton Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda to request assistance in securing the most recent editions. After coordinating with staff, the superintendent’s office confirmed the yearbooks had been obtained, and arrangements were made for a formal presentation to the museum.

“It’s an honor to donate these yearbooks to the Colton Area Museum for the purpose of preserving the rich history and memories of our students for generations to come,” Miranda said.

González has been spearheading efforts to complete the museum’s yearbook collection since 2012. Over the past 11 years, he has tracked down 51 editions, leaving only two—1913 and 1924—unaccounted for.

“There’s always a chance,” said Angela Wilkinson, a Colton Area Museum board member who has been an enthusiastic supporter of the project.

The museum’s records indicate that the first CHS yearbook was printed in 1902. However, there is a notable gap between 1915 and 1922, largely due to material shortages during World War I. Despite these missing volumes, the collection remains nearly complete and serves as a record of student life spanning 123 years.

“The collection represents a huge part of Colton history,” said museum board president Oscar Tostado.

To celebrate the latest additions, the Colton Area Museum will display the entire CHS yearbook collection for the next two weeks. Community members and visitors are invited to explore the collection, along with other exhibits, during the museum’s operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum is also preparing for its 12th Annual Colton Area Museum Day on May 3.

For more information, contact Dr. G at 909-213-3730.