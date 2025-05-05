Ontario Airport, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Grant 15-Year-Old His Wish

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) Flight 79 lifted off from Ontario International Airport (ONT) at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, ascending into the western skies en route to Honolulu.

Two hours earlier, Jacob, a 15-year-old from Hemet with cystic fibrosis, arrived in Terminal 4 for a journey he had been dreaming of – a journey made possible by Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire (OCIE), ONT and the financial support of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. While in Hawaii, Jacob will stay at the Disney Aulani Resort & Spa, visit Pearl Harbor and snorkel on beaches he has only read about, all while making new memories with his family.

Jacob’s illness requires daily medicine and treatment, but it was all smiles and excitement Sunday morning as the teenager and his family prepared for their wish trip.

“This is wonderful. It feels like a culmination – that we made it,” said Jacob’s mother Jessica, as they awaited their boarding. “Jacob’s been in the hospital many, many times, so for our family, to be here today, it means so much. We pushed through and made it together.”

Jacob’s family received the full VIP treatment – red carpet, and all – when they arrived by limousine at Terminal 4. They were greeted by Make-A-Wish OCIE Chief Executive Officer Anne Grey; Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners; Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO; as well as airport police officers and firefighters, Ontario Airport Customer Experience Specialists (O.A.C.E.S.), and staff representatives from Make-A-Wish OCIE and Yuhaaviatam.

The family received expedited check in, food at the airport’s Aspire lounge, 1LoveIE merchandise and more.

“We are thrilled to provide Jacob and his family this incredible start to what we know will be an experience they won’t forget. We appreciate the support of Make-A-Wish, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and Hawaiian Airlines in making all of this possible,” Wapner said.

Jacob and his family will spend five days in Hawaii – thanks to a generous $450,000 grant from Yuhaaviatam to Make-A-Wish OCIE, helping to fulfill at least 78 wishes for children battling critical illnesses in the Inland Empire.

Said Grey: “At Make-A-Wish, we believe in the power of a wish to bring hope, strength, and joy during the most challenging times. Thanks to the generosity of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and the partnership of Ontario International Airport, Jacob’s dream is now a beautiful reality—and a reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together to uplift a child.”